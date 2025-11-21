Thomas Muller, Wilfried Zaha’s MLS Futures Revealed Ahead of 2026 Season
The future is becoming clear for some of the biggest stars in MLS as Vancouver Whitecaps’ Thomas Müller and Charlotte FC’s Wilfried Zaha confirmed their returns for the 2026 MLS season.
Müller, who moved to Vancouver in August for the 2025 season with an option for 2026, confirmed he will return and also suggested he could play in the truncated 14-game season in 2017 ahead of the shift to match European leagues.
“Yes, full throttle,” Müller told Kicker.
The German legend was on a salary of just over $1.4 million in 2025 as a TAM player, but is expected to fill a Designated Player slot in 2026 as the Whitecaps adjust their roster construction.
As for 2027? “I can imagine. I can imagine a lot,” the 35-year-old said on the Sekeres and Price podcast.
Müller got off to a hot start with the Whitecaps, tallying nine goals and four assists in his first 10 games. He also won his 35th trophy, the Canadian Championship, making him the most decorated German player of all time.
“I think it’s because I like it,” Müller said of embracing the city and club. “I’m used to having interaction with the city and the people ... I did that in Munich for a long period.
“It’s more fun for me to get a little bit of a connection going. I want to identify because if I feel a part of the city, my value to be successful for the town increases too.”
The Whitecaps have yet to confirm the news.
Wilfried Zaha Confirmed to Stay in Charlotte
Over at Charlotte FC, Zaha, who joined on loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray ahead of the 2025 MLS season, met performance-based targets triggering an extension of his loan through the 2026 MLS season.
While he had moments of frustration and the odd underwhelming game, Zaha’s first season with Charlotte was an overall success. Ten goals and 10 assists in 31 matches helped Dean Smith’s side weather Patrick Agyemang’s transfer to Derby County and Pep Biel’s injuries.
Biel, who was on loan from Greek club Olympiacos, had his full purchase option picked up as well.
Charlotte FC fell out of the MLS Cup playoffs in the first round against New York City FC. They look ahead to their 2026 season opener on Feb. 21 against St. Louis CITY SC.