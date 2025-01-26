Three Goalkeepers Chelsea Could Buy to Replace Robert Sanchez
Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez's position as the club's No. 1 may be under threat after a string of high-profile mistakes in recent matches.
The 27-year-old made a significant error in the Blues' 3–1 Premier League defeat away at Manchester City on Saturday, vacating his penalty area and hastily retreating before Erling Haaland's lobbed finish for City's second goal.
No Premier League goalkeeper this season has made more errors leading to goals this season than the five committed by the Spaniard.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, after the loss against City said that his number one still retains his trust, but the Italian has insisted his goalkeeper needs to do "far better," while mentioning prematch how Sánchez is "still far, far away from where I need him to be."
Could Chelsea do "far better" than Sánchez, and purchase an upgrade to become the club's new No. 1? Here are three options that the Blues should perhaps look at bringing to Stamford Bridge.
1. Mike Maignan (AC Milan)
The France international has been formidable for AC Milan, since joining the Italian giants in the summer of 2021.
Maignan was pivotal in the club winning their first Serie A title in 11 years during the 2021–22 season, being voted the league's best goalkeeper in that campaign, and has twice been named in the league's team of the year.
The 29-year-old is also France's first-choice goalkeeper, having replaced World Cup-winning captain Hugo Lloris, who retired after Les Bleus' World Cup final defeat to Argentina. Maignan is now the country's vice-captain and was named in the Euro 2024 team of the tournament last summer.
2. Diogo Costa (FC Porto)
Costa has been a tremendous presence in goal for FC Porto since making his debut for his hometown club in Sept. 2019.
The 25-year-old has twice been named goalkeeper of the year in the Primeira Liga, Portugal's national league in '22 and '23, and became the club's captain this season after legendary defender Pepe retired in the previous campaign.
Costa is also Portugal's first-choice goalkeeper, featuring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2024, in which he memorably saved all three penalties he faced in his country's round of 16 shootout victory against Slovenia back in July.
3. Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)
Remiro came through the famed academy system of Spanish side Athletic Bilbao, but never managed to make an appearance for the club, instead joining their rivals Real Sociedad in June 2019.
Since then, the goalkeeper has been an integral part of an excellent period of success under manager Imanol Alguacil, winning the club's first major honor in 33 years: the Copa del Rey in 2020 with a victory over Athletic Bilbao.
Remiro also played in all 38 matches during the 2022-23 La Liga season, when the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in a decade with a fourth-placed finish.
The 29-year-old is also currently part of the joint-best defense in Spain's top flight this season, with Real Sociedad conceding only 14 goals from their first 20 league matches.
