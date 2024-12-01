Three Takeaways: Chelsea Cruises to Victory Over Aston Villa
Chelsea claimed a much-deserved 3–0 Premier League victory at home against Aston Villa, which moved the Blues to within seven points of league-leading Liverpool.
The Blues were excellent in the first half and their intense high pressure prevented Villa from building momentum, which paid dividends throughout this encounter. Nicolas Jackson gave Chelsea an early lead when he connected with Marc Cucurella’s cross to place his close-range finish low past visiting keeper Emiliano Martínez.
The visitors appeared totally beleaguered throughout this match and were fortunate to not give away two farcical goals through conceding an indirect free kick in their penalty area from a back-pass. Moments later, an inexplicable pass from Martínez presented the ball to Jackson from six yards out, but the Argentine quickly sprung at the striker’s feet to smother the ball.
However, Martínez’s countryman Enzo Fernández, wearing the captain’s armband in Reece James’s absence, doubled Chelsea’s lead with a wonderful right-footed finish low into the bottom right corner to put the game out of reach. Cole Palmer then produced a beautiful finish in the second half to seal an emphatic win for Chelsea in style.
Jackson cementing himself as goal provider
Despite his 14 Premier League goals last season for Chelsea, Nicolas Jackson was often the butt of jokes from opposing supporters because of his profligacy in front of goal. This campaign, however, the Senegalese striker is displaying much more ruthlessness for the Blues, and continued his impressive form with another well-taken goal this afternoon.
Jackson swept home Cucurella’s cross to score his eighth league goal of the season, and the 23-year-old has now been directly involved in 18 goals in his past 21 Premier League appearances. Receiving a standing ovation when he was taken off in the 70th minute, Jackson now looks to have fully established his credentials as the man worthy of leading the line for Chelsea.
Fernandez and Caicedo reforming strong partnership duo
Fernández’s troubles at Stamford Bridge have been well documented since his £107 million move to west London from Benfica, but with two goals from his last two league games, the Argentine finally looks like he is flourishing in the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.
Fernández’s goal was incredibly well-taken in the first half, and he and Moisés Caicedo were superb in midfield for Chelsea with their intelligent pass selection and their constant interceptions in midfield expertly set the high tempo for the home side that overwhelmed Villa throughout this match.
Villa needs to shore up their porous defense quickly
Aston Villa were thoroughly second-best during this match as its winless run in all competitions now stretches to eight games. What may provide Villa fans with further discomfort is its dismal defensive record over recent months.
Villa have only kept one Premier League clean sheet in its previous 20 matches, and have conceded 34 goals in this same period. To further compound matters, goalkeeper Martínez was forced to come off at halftime due to an injury, so manager Unai Emery’s imminent need to shore up his rearguard may become even more difficult over the coming days and weeks.