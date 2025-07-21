Timothy Weah: Ligue 1 Club Reaches ‘Preliminary Agreement’ to Sign USMNT Forward
Timothy Weah’s future might just become clear soon as the U.S. men’s national team winger appears to be nearing a return to France’s Ligue 1 and a departure from Juventus in Serie A.
Through his time with Juventus, Weah has scored seven goals and added a further six assists across 78 appearances and helped the team secure the 2023–24 Coppa Italia, but limited playing time at the FIFA Club World Cup, where he only played 45 minutes off the bench in the group stage match against Al Ain, could lead to a departure.
On Sunday, journalist Fabrice Hawkins reported that the 25-year-old had agreed to a five-year deal with Marseille, which would bring him back to Ligue 1 after previously playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Lille before moving to Juventus, where he has a contract through 2028.
The two clubs are now in advanced negotiations over what would be an initial loan deal, with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer for somewhere between €12 million ($14 million) and €15 million ($17.4 million).
The links with Marseille are just the latest for Weah, having previously been close to Premier League side Nottingham Forest before young forward reportedly rejected the chance to make the move.
Before that, he proved to be a star in Ligue 1 with Lille after his tenure at PSG, and was a key player in winning a surprise Ligue 1 title in the 2020–21 season, suiting up 107 times between 2019 and 2023.
Should he land at Marseille, he would follow in his father’s footsteps, after the famed Liberian international appeared 20 times for the club having previously starred for PSG, AC Milan and Monaco.
Additionally, one critical factor for Weah will undoubtedly be the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Any move he makes now could determine his form and sharpness as he looks to build on 44 USMNT caps and play a key role at next year’s tournament on home soil.