Top 10 NCAA Players Entering the NWSL in 2025
It's a new dawn for the National Women's Soccer League. The 2024-25 offseason has been unlike anything we have seen before.
With the removal of the draft and players coming from the NCAA being free agents, it has been hard to figure out exactly who some of the presumed top players coming out of the college game are.
So far, 23 players have been signed into the NWSL, with more expected before the 2025 season begins on March 14.
With that in mind, here is Sports Illustrated’s list of the top 10 NCAA players headed to the pros this season.
1. Trinity Armstrong, center back, San Diego Wave (UNC)
Everything comes quickly for Armstrong. The calm and collected defender graduated high school at 16 and started college at the University of North Carolina by 17. Now, after one short and tremendously successful season in Chapel Hill, where the Tarheels won the NCAA national championship, she has signed her first professional contract, a three-year deal with the San Diego Wave.
In terms of potential, Armstrong might just have the highest ceiling of any player coming into the NWSL from the NCAA. She’s wise beyond her years, with her focus and decision-making being at an incredibly high standard. In 2024, she was also vital to the U.S.'s bronze medal at the U-17 World Cup. While away with her national team, UNC went 3-3-0. With Armstrong in the backline, the Tarheels went 19-2-0.
2. Maddie Dahlien, winger/wing back, Seattle Reign (UNC)
Sticking with the North Carolina theme, when it comes to being explosive, Dahlien is a must-watch talent. The 20-year-old is leaving UNC one season early to pursue a professional career in the NWSL. But, like Armstrong, Dahlien is coming off a national championship and impressive tournament for the U.S. youth national team, so it makes a lot of sense to make the leap now.
One of the reasons to be so high on Dahlien is the fit with the club that has signed her. Last season, the Seattle Reign was one of the slowest, narrowest teams in the NWSL. Dahlien is a former Minnesota track champion who will bring great speed to the flanks. For UNC, she mostly featured as a wing back, but for the U.S. U-20s, she was a winger off the bench. Versatility will be a bonus.
3. Brooklyn Courtnall, center back, NC Courage (USC)
While the top two players on the list are both leaving North Carolina, let's talk about a player moving to the Tar Heel State. Another composed central defender, Courtnall is the perfect fit for a North Carolina Courage team that loves to possess the ball and build attacks from the back. She played mostly as a left center back, but she also slotted in on the right when needed.
Unlike many high-potential stars turning professional as soon as possible, Courtnall played four seasons with USC and picked up plenty of accolades along the way. She was in the conference team of the year in all four seasons (2021-’24) and was even named a First Team All-American in her final season, also serving as the captain of USC. The 21-year-old is a dual national of the United States and Canada, and the granddaughter of the legendary singer Sarah Vaughan.
4. Pietra Tordin, forward, Portland Thorns (Princeton)
Brazil's loss is the United States’ gain. Born in Florida to Brazilian parents, Fábio and Cristina, Tordin started her national team career playing for Brazil before switching to the U.S. in 2024. The instinctive striker’s profile blew up at the 2024 U-20 World Cup, where she scored four goals in seven matches for the youth national team.
Tordin is making the leap from Princeton to Portland a year before she was set to graduate. However, she did already get a taste of the NWSL when she trained with the Orlando Pride last summer. The 20-year-old leaves the NCAA with 30 goals and 11 assists in just 45 appearances for the Tigers. There's a case to be made she is still green. And some critics may be skeptical of players coming from the Ivy League. But don't underestimate Tordin.
5. Lilly Reale, centerback Gotham FC (UCLA)
Reale is one of the most reliable NCAA players out there. She is an all-action center back who was dominant during her four years at UCLA. Like her crosstown rival Courtnall, she was also named as a 2024 First Team All-American.
Reale was a vital part of UCLA’s national championship win in 2022, and during her time with the Bruins, she excelled as a dedicated leader. She's physical, wants the ball and likes to commit high to snuff out attacks early. In her final season, she won 61% of her defensive duels. In January, the 21-year-old was called up to Emma Hayes USWNT “Futures Camp.”
6. Maggie Graham, attacking midfielder, unsigned (Duke)
Alright, this might be cheating a little bit. Graham is not currently signed to an NWSL club, but the expectation is that she will be signed within the next week. The Houston Dash is said to be leading the charge to get the deal done for one of the most hotly tipped players of this graduating class.
Graham was one of the most impactful players in the NCAA in 2024 and helped Duke to reach the semifinals of the College Cup. However, in that fateful match—her last for Duke—she was shone a red card for giving a UNC player the middle finger. In her final season, she logged 14 goals and five assists and was named a First Team All-American and an ACC Midfielder of the Year. She's ready for the battle of the NWSL.
7. Deborah Abiodun, midfielder, Washington Spirit (Pitt)
The Nigerian international is leaving the University of Pittsburgh after just two seasons, having already featured for her country at the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics. Pittsburgh and Nigeria share the same head coach, Randy Waldrum, so Abiodun is an experienced young player who has had the benefit of coaching continuity throughout her development.
Abiodun has the potential to be used in many different positions across the Spirit midfield but will likely be used as a box-to-box asset who can cover ground and keep the ball recycling. While at Pittsburgh, she won an exceedingly high amount of her duels (68%) and wasn’t shy in front of goal either (10 goals). Expect the 21-year-old nicknamed Kante to help support the creative talents of Croix Bethune.
8. Macey Hodge, midfielder ACFC, (Mississippi State)
For a long time, Angel City FC has been looking for a midfielder to be at the heart of their team. In 2024, the club spent $275,000 to bring in Rocky Rodriguez to be that rock in the middle of the pitch. However, less than a year later, she was transferred to the Kansas City Current for just $100,000.
So, can Hodge finally provide some midfield stability for Los Angeles? The 23-year-old is coming off five seasons with Mississippi State, which makes her more experienced than some coming out of the NCAA. The 2024 SEC Midfielder of the Year can operate either in front of the defense or slightly higher up in the midfield. She will be a tireless ball-winner and passing lane disruptor to partner with Katie Zelem.
9. Taylor Huff, attacking midfielder, Bay FC (FSU)
The NWSL has been the perfect place for physical attackers to thrive, and Huff fits this profile. This is another signing where the player and club feel like a great fit. Last season, she led the ACC in aerial duels (68) and was fourth for touches in the opposition box (51). She will help Bay FC tilt the field and keep the ball high with direct play.
The 22-year-old split her collegiate career with two seasons at Tennesee and two at FSU. While in 2023, FSU devastated every team on their path to winning the NCAA championship, ’24 was an even better individual season for Huff. Year over year, the attacker's goals tally jumped from five to 12, and her assists went from six to 10.
10. Trinity Byars, forward, San Diego Wave (Texas)
The only reason Trinity Byars isn’t higher on this list is because she suffered an ACL injury in September 2024. There is a chance we don't see much of the forward in the NWSL in ’25, and there should be absolutely no pressure on the player to make her professional debut any time soon. A trailblazer, she made history by becoming the first player to ever sign directly into the NWSL after the abolishment of the draft.
Between 2021 and ’24, Byars was one of the most prolific goalscorers in the NCAA and she broke almost every scoring record at the University of Texas. The 22-year-old became the first player to score 50 goals for the Longhorns, eventually finishing her time in Austin with 52. She also holds the record for most hat-trick (four) and game-winning goals (17).