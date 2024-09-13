Top 10 Scorers in North London Derby History
The first north London derby of the 2024/25 Premier League season should be full of goals and end-to-end action.
Even though Arsenal is without key players, it will still do everything in its power to win its third straight game at Spurs' ground. Tottenham aims to maintain possession throughout the match in a bid to break down the Gunners' rigid defense.
There hasn't been a goalless affair between the two North London sides since 2009 as players past and present have left their mark on one of the most heated rivalries in all of soccer.
Here's a look at the top 10 scorers in north London derby history in the Premier League era.
Top Scorers in North London Derby History (Premier League Era)
Club
Player
Games Played
Goals Scored
Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane
19
14
Tottenham Hotspur/Arsenal
Emmanuel Adebayor
16 (combined)
10 (combined)
Arsenal
Robert Pires
12
9
Tottenham Hotspur
Son Heung-min
19
7
Arsenal
Ian Wright
12
6
Arsenal
Thierry Henry
11
5
Tottenham Hotspur
Gareth Bale
11
5
Arsenal
Robin van Persie
15
5
Arsenal
Patrick Vieira
17
5
Arsenal
Theo Walcott
19
5
Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich last season, but his place atop the list is secure for the foreseeable future. The next closest active player still lining up for Spurs or Arsenal is Son Heung-min on seven, half of Kane's total.
Emmanuel Adebayor comes in just under Kane with 10 goals having scored eight for Arsenal and two for Tottenham. One of his goals for Spurs came in an iconic meeting between the two at the Emirates Stadium in the 2012/13 season. Not only did he score in his Emirates return, he ended up getting sent off after a crunching tackle on Santi Cazorla. Watch both of the moments here.
Some might assume Henry was the leading scorer for Arsenal in the fixture's history considering he's the club's all-time leading scorer win 228 goals. In fact, it's another Invincible, Robert Pires, who leads the Gunners in derby goals. Pires' most memorable goal came in a 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane when the Invincibles secured the Premier League trophy in hostile territory. Watch the moment here.