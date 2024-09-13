SI

Top 10 Scorers in North London Derby History

The North London Derby has been blessed with some of the game's greatest players over the years.

Braden Chalker

Harry Kane routinely scored against Arsenal
Harry Kane routinely scored against Arsenal / IMAGO/Ian Stephen
The first north London derby of the 2024/25 Premier League season should be full of goals and end-to-end action.

Even though Arsenal is without key players, it will still do everything in its power to win its third straight game at Spurs' ground. Tottenham aims to maintain possession throughout the match in a bid to break down the Gunners' rigid defense.

There hasn't been a goalless affair between the two North London sides since 2009 as players past and present have left their mark on one of the most heated rivalries in all of soccer. 

Here's a look at the top 10 scorers in north London derby history in the Premier League era.

Top Scorers in North London Derby History (Premier League Era)

Club

Player

Games Played

Goals Scored

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane

19

14

Tottenham Hotspur/Arsenal

Emmanuel Adebayor

16 (combined)

10 (combined)

Arsenal

Robert Pires

12

9

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min

19

7

Arsenal

Ian Wright

12

6

Arsenal

Thierry Henry

11

5

Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale

11

5

Arsenal

Robin van Persie

15

5

Arsenal

Patrick Vieira

17

5

Arsenal

Theo Walcott

19

5

Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich last season, but his place atop the list is secure for the foreseeable future. The next closest active player still lining up for Spurs or Arsenal is Son Heung-min on seven, half of Kane's total.

Emmanuel Adebayor comes in just under Kane with 10 goals having scored eight for Arsenal and two for Tottenham. One of his goals for Spurs came in an iconic meeting between the two at the Emirates Stadium in the 2012/13 season. Not only did he score in his Emirates return, he ended up getting sent off after a crunching tackle on Santi Cazorla. Watch both of the moments here.

Some might assume Henry was the leading scorer for Arsenal in the fixture's history considering he's the club's all-time leading scorer win 228 goals. In fact, it's another Invincible, Robert Pires, who leads the Gunners in derby goals. Pires' most memorable goal came in a 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane when the Invincibles secured the Premier League trophy in hostile territory. Watch the moment here.

