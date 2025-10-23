SI

Top 100 Best Academies in World Soccer—Ranked

New football talent is constantly being produced the world over, and some clubs are very good at it.

Jamie Spencer

Who has statistically the best academy in the world?
Who has statistically the best academy in the world? / Pedro Salado/Getty Images, Buda Mendes/Getty Images, Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images, James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Benfica have been rated as having the best academy in world football in 2025, in terms of the talent produced by the Portuguese club.

CIES Football Observatory has compiled a ranking of top 100, based on the number of active professional players across 49 global leagues analyzed. Clubs have been given an index score that also takes into account the quality and level that those players are at, as of October 1, 2025.

The standard of player produced by Barcelona, of which there are 76 active in the leagues analyzed, is considered higher than that of River Plate, who have 97 academy graduates active at clubs around the world. Barça rank second overall, with River Plate third.

Ajax, Boca Juniors and Sporting CP, all clubs renowned for developing home-grown players that may ultimately go on to enjoy their best years elsewhere, feature in the top 10. So do Real Madrid, whose much lower number of active academy graduates (58) than all the clubs ranked around them, suggests a high level.

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, whose local catchment is one of the world’s greatest breeding grounds of football talent sneak inside the top 20, with Manchester City ranked 21st. Arsenal and Chelsea are 48th and 50th respectively, while Bayern Munich and Manchester United are a few places further back in 54th and 56th respectively.

As many as 30 countries are represented by the clubs that rank inside the top 100, with Argentina (15) and Brazil (11) accounting for 26% of all the teams listed. South America as a continent is heavily represented, with clubs from Colombia, Peru, Chile and Venezuela also featuring.

To be considered an academy player at a particular club for the purpose of the research, a player must have been registered for at least three years between their 15 and 21st birthdays.

La Masia Continues to Produce

With Lionel Messi still going strong with Inter Miami at the age of 38, Barcelona’s youth production line hasn’t slowed down over the past two decades. Just this week, seven of the club’s starting lineup for the 6–1 Champions League win over Olympiacos were La Masia graduates.

‘The Farmhouse’, as it is known in English, began housing youth prospects in 1979, all trained in the same way influenced by Johan Cruyff and the Dutch model of Total Football. Cruyff himself oversaw the first top-class wave of graduates into the first-team when he returned as manager in 1989, including a certain Pep Guardiola. In 2010, Barcelona was the first club responsible for each of the top three in the Ballon d’Or standings—Messi, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta.

And while the original farm building, dating back to 1702, closed its doors as a talent dormitory in 2011 and all training was moved to a new facility that year, the spirit of La Masia lives on.

Man City the Top-Rated Premier League Academy

Cole Palmer playing for Man City
Cole Palmer is a product of Man City. / Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The academy that produced and/or honed Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kieran Trippier, Aleix García and 43 other players in the 49 leagues analyzed for this study belongs to Manchester City—the best-rated in the Premier League.

Even before the Abu Dhabi purse arrived in 2008, City have long had a reputation for developing talent. But the enormous investment in infrastructure over the past 17 years—creating the Etihad Campus as a hub of footballing excellence—has taken things to new levels.

CIES Football Observatory: Top 100 Academies in the World—2025

The table below shows the full ranking of all 100 club academies from the CIES Football Observatory, with Sports Illustrated adding the name of a notable graduate from each.

Rank

Club

Index

Active Players

Notable Graduate

1

Benfica (POR)

105.1

93

João Neves

2

Barcelona (ESP)

98.7

76

Lionel Messi

3

River Plate (ARG)

98.3

97

Franco Mastantuono

4

Ajax (NED)

97.6

80

Frenkie de Jong

5

Boca Juniors (ARG)

95.0

86

Leandro Paredes

6

Sporting CP (POR)

83.4

76

Cristiano Ronaldo

7

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

77.9

77

Dani Olmo

8

Defensor (URU)

77.0

80

Giorgian de Arrascaeta

9

Real Madrid (ESP)

74.8

58

Dani Carvajal

10

Vélez Sarsfield (ARG)

73.8

70

Nicolás Otamendi

11

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

73.3

79

Luka Jović

12

São Paulo (BRA)

71.3

65

Casemiro

13

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

70.3

63

Illia Zabarnyi

14

Corinthians (BRA)

68.8

57

Murillo

15

Flamengo (BRA)

67.4

51

Vinícius Júnior

16

San Lorenzo (ARG)

66.8

66

Ángel Correa

17

Club Nacional (URU)

65.4

70

Luis Suárez

18

Palmeiras (BRA)

65.1

56

Endrick

19

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

65.0

62

Warren Zaïre-Emery

20

Partizan (SRB)

63.9

70

Dušan Vlahović

21

Manchester City (ENG)

63.2

50

Phil Foden

22

Atlético Nacional (COL)

63.2

62

Davinson Sánchez

23

Lanús (ARG)

61.7

65

Kevin Lomónaco

24

Rosario Central (ARG)

61.7

60

Ángel Di María

25

Anderlecht (BEL)

60.9

52

Romelu Lukaku

26

Newell’s Old Boys (ARG)

60.6

69

Ezequiel Ponce

27

Genk (BEL)

59.7

45

Kevin De Bruyne

28

Cerro Porteo (PAR)

58.9

57

Diego León

29

Danubio (URU)

58.7

66

Edinson Cavani

30

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

57.8

48

Memphis Depay

31

Santos (BRA)

57.6

53

Neymar

32

Independiente del Valle (ECU)

56.8

54

Moisés Caicedo

33

Grêmio (BRA)

56.4

55

Arthur Melo

34

Lyon (FRA)

56.1

48

Rayan Cherki

35

Cruzeiro (BRA)

56.0

43

Fabrício Bruno

36

Club Libertad (PAR)

55.5

54

Iván Franco

37

Internacional (BRA)

55.4

44

Alisson Becker

38

Fluminense (BRA)

55.2

51

João Pedro

39

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

54.3

50

Konrad Laimer

40

Peñarol (URU)

53.5

60

Federico Valverde

41

Estudiantes (ARG)

53.5

51

Gerónimo Rulli

42

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

53.1

60

Mykhailo Mudryk

43

AZ (NED)

52.8

43

Teun Koopmeiners

44

Rennes (FRA

50.9

43

Ousmane Dembélé

45

Argentinos Juniors (ARG)

50.8

48

Nicolás González

46

Hajduk Split (CRO)

50.5

50

Mario Pašalić

47

Racing Club (ARG)

50.1

49

Lautaro Martínez

48

Arsenal (ENG)

48.7

42

Bukayo Saka

49

Envigado (COL)

48.3

64

Jhon Durán

50

Chelsea (ENG)

48.3

34

Reece James

51

Feyenoord (NED)

47.9

47

Orkun Kökçü

52

Pachuca (MEX)

47.4

46

Hirving Lozano

53

Club Brugge (BEL)

47.2

35

Charles De Ketelaere

54

Bayern Munich (GER)

45.9

40

Jamal Musiala

55

Independiente (ARG)

45.2

43

Alan Velasco

56

Manchester United (ENG)

45.2

40

Marcus Rashford

57

Olimpia (PAR)

44.5

55

Braian Ojeda

58

Athletico Paranaense (BRA)

44.5

35

Alex Sandro

59

Porto (POR)

44.0

38

Diogo Dalot

60

Club Guaraní (PAR)

43.5

46

Robert Rojas

61

Real Sociedad (ESP)

43.3

27

Mikel Oyarzabal

62

Sparta Prague (CZE)

42.3

41

Patrik Schick

63

Athletic Club (ESP)

42.5

28

Nico Williams

64

Slavia Prague (CZE)

42.3

39

Tomáš Souček

65

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

42.2

33

Koke

66

Valencia (ESP)

42.0

38

José Gayà

67

Independiente Medellín (COL)

41.9

43

Alfredo Morelos

68

Nordsjælland (DEN)

41.1

39

Mikkel Damsgaard

69

Montevideo Wanderers (URU)

41.0

43

Maximiliano Araújo

70

Belgrano (ARG)

40.9

41

Cristian Romero

71

Banfield (ARG)

40.1

49

Nicolás Tagliafico

72

Vojvodina (SRB)

39.9

42

Sergej Milinković-Savić

73

MŠK Žilina (SVK)

39.7

41

Milan Škriniar

74

Deportivo Cali (COL)

39.7

54

Jhon Lucumí

75

Liverpool (ENG)

39.1

36

Trent Alexander-Arnold

76

Maccabi Tel Avi (ISR)

38.9

38

Oscar Gloukh

77

Midtjylland (DEN)

37.9

37

Rasmus Kristensen

78

Monaco (FRA)

37.5

36

Kylian Mbappé

79

Espanyol (ESP)

37.5

33

Joan García

80

Chivas Guadalajara (MEX)

37.5

37

César Huerta

81

Atlético Mineiro (BRA)

37.2

33

Danilo

82

Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)

37.1

45

Keylor Navas

83

Unión (ARG)

37.0

36

Mateo Del Blanco

84

Sporting Cristal (PER)

35.9

56

Diego Enríquez

85

LDU Quito (ECU)

35.8

40

Pervis Estupiñán

86

Standard Liège (BEL)

35.5

34

Michy Batshuayi

87

Juventus (ITA)

35.0

32

Kenan Yıldız

88

Inter (ITA)

35.0

29

Federico Dimarco

89

Liverpool (URU)

34.7

37

Nicolás de la Cruz

90

Pakhtakor (UZB)

34.1

57

Khojimat Erkinov

91

Villarreal (ESP)

34.1

30

Rodri

92

Gimnasia La Plata (ARG)

33.5

36

Alan Lescano

93

Atalanta (ITA)

33.5

25

Amad Diallo

94

Colo Colo (CHI)

33.2

47

Felipe Loyola

95

Braga (POR)

33.1

30

Francisco Trincão

96

Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)

32.8

30

Aleksei Miranchuk

97

Copenhagen (DEN)

32.8

30

Roony Bardghji

98

Basel (SUI)

32.8

31

Granit Xhaka

99

Caracas (VEN)

32.6

49

Josef Martínez

100

Le Havre (FRA

32.6

37

Pape Gueye

