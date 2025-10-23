Top 100 Best Academies in World Soccer—Ranked
Benfica have been rated as having the best academy in world football in 2025, in terms of the talent produced by the Portuguese club.
CIES Football Observatory has compiled a ranking of top 100, based on the number of active professional players across 49 global leagues analyzed. Clubs have been given an index score that also takes into account the quality and level that those players are at, as of October 1, 2025.
The standard of player produced by Barcelona, of which there are 76 active in the leagues analyzed, is considered higher than that of River Plate, who have 97 academy graduates active at clubs around the world. Barça rank second overall, with River Plate third.
Ajax, Boca Juniors and Sporting CP, all clubs renowned for developing home-grown players that may ultimately go on to enjoy their best years elsewhere, feature in the top 10. So do Real Madrid, whose much lower number of active academy graduates (58) than all the clubs ranked around them, suggests a high level.
Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, whose local catchment is one of the world’s greatest breeding grounds of football talent sneak inside the top 20, with Manchester City ranked 21st. Arsenal and Chelsea are 48th and 50th respectively, while Bayern Munich and Manchester United are a few places further back in 54th and 56th respectively.
As many as 30 countries are represented by the clubs that rank inside the top 100, with Argentina (15) and Brazil (11) accounting for 26% of all the teams listed. South America as a continent is heavily represented, with clubs from Colombia, Peru, Chile and Venezuela also featuring.
To be considered an academy player at a particular club for the purpose of the research, a player must have been registered for at least three years between their 15 and 21st birthdays.
La Masia Continues to Produce
With Lionel Messi still going strong with Inter Miami at the age of 38, Barcelona’s youth production line hasn’t slowed down over the past two decades. Just this week, seven of the club’s starting lineup for the 6–1 Champions League win over Olympiacos were La Masia graduates.
‘The Farmhouse’, as it is known in English, began housing youth prospects in 1979, all trained in the same way influenced by Johan Cruyff and the Dutch model of Total Football. Cruyff himself oversaw the first top-class wave of graduates into the first-team when he returned as manager in 1989, including a certain Pep Guardiola. In 2010, Barcelona was the first club responsible for each of the top three in the Ballon d’Or standings—Messi, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta.
And while the original farm building, dating back to 1702, closed its doors as a talent dormitory in 2011 and all training was moved to a new facility that year, the spirit of La Masia lives on.
Man City the Top-Rated Premier League Academy
The academy that produced and/or honed Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, Nico O’Reilly, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kieran Trippier, Aleix García and 43 other players in the 49 leagues analyzed for this study belongs to Manchester City—the best-rated in the Premier League.
Even before the Abu Dhabi purse arrived in 2008, City have long had a reputation for developing talent. But the enormous investment in infrastructure over the past 17 years—creating the Etihad Campus as a hub of footballing excellence—has taken things to new levels.
CIES Football Observatory: Top 100 Academies in the World—2025
The table below shows the full ranking of all 100 club academies from the CIES Football Observatory, with Sports Illustrated adding the name of a notable graduate from each.
Rank
Club
Index
Active Players
Notable Graduate
1
Benfica (POR)
105.1
93
João Neves
2
Barcelona (ESP)
98.7
76
Lionel Messi
3
River Plate (ARG)
98.3
97
Franco Mastantuono
4
Ajax (NED)
97.6
80
Frenkie de Jong
5
Boca Juniors (ARG)
95.0
86
Leandro Paredes
6
Sporting CP (POR)
83.4
76
Cristiano Ronaldo
7
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
77.9
77
Dani Olmo
8
Defensor (URU)
77.0
80
Giorgian de Arrascaeta
9
Real Madrid (ESP)
74.8
58
Dani Carvajal
10
Vélez Sarsfield (ARG)
73.8
70
Nicolás Otamendi
11
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
73.3
79
Luka Jović
12
São Paulo (BRA)
71.3
65
Casemiro
13
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
70.3
63
Illia Zabarnyi
14
Corinthians (BRA)
68.8
57
Murillo
15
Flamengo (BRA)
67.4
51
Vinícius Júnior
16
San Lorenzo (ARG)
66.8
66
Ángel Correa
17
Club Nacional (URU)
65.4
70
Luis Suárez
18
Palmeiras (BRA)
65.1
56
Endrick
19
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
65.0
62
Warren Zaïre-Emery
20
Partizan (SRB)
63.9
70
Dušan Vlahović
21
Manchester City (ENG)
63.2
50
Phil Foden
22
Atlético Nacional (COL)
63.2
62
Davinson Sánchez
23
Lanús (ARG)
61.7
65
Kevin Lomónaco
24
Rosario Central (ARG)
61.7
60
Ángel Di María
25
Anderlecht (BEL)
60.9
52
Romelu Lukaku
26
Newell’s Old Boys (ARG)
60.6
69
Ezequiel Ponce
27
Genk (BEL)
59.7
45
Kevin De Bruyne
28
Cerro Porteo (PAR)
58.9
57
Diego León
29
Danubio (URU)
58.7
66
Edinson Cavani
30
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
57.8
48
Memphis Depay
31
Santos (BRA)
57.6
53
Neymar
32
Independiente del Valle (ECU)
56.8
54
Moisés Caicedo
33
Grêmio (BRA)
56.4
55
Arthur Melo
34
Lyon (FRA)
56.1
48
Rayan Cherki
35
Cruzeiro (BRA)
56.0
43
Fabrício Bruno
36
Club Libertad (PAR)
55.5
54
Iván Franco
37
Internacional (BRA)
55.4
44
Alisson Becker
38
Fluminense (BRA)
55.2
51
João Pedro
39
Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)
54.3
50
Konrad Laimer
40
Peñarol (URU)
53.5
60
Federico Valverde
41
Estudiantes (ARG)
53.5
51
Gerónimo Rulli
42
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
53.1
60
Mykhailo Mudryk
43
AZ (NED)
52.8
43
Teun Koopmeiners
44
Rennes (FRA
50.9
43
Ousmane Dembélé
45
Argentinos Juniors (ARG)
50.8
48
Nicolás González
46
Hajduk Split (CRO)
50.5
50
Mario Pašalić
47
Racing Club (ARG)
50.1
49
Lautaro Martínez
48
Arsenal (ENG)
48.7
42
Bukayo Saka
49
Envigado (COL)
48.3
64
Jhon Durán
50
Chelsea (ENG)
48.3
34
Reece James
51
Feyenoord (NED)
47.9
47
Orkun Kökçü
52
Pachuca (MEX)
47.4
46
Hirving Lozano
53
Club Brugge (BEL)
47.2
35
Charles De Ketelaere
54
Bayern Munich (GER)
45.9
40
Jamal Musiala
55
Independiente (ARG)
45.2
43
Alan Velasco
56
Manchester United (ENG)
45.2
40
Marcus Rashford
57
Olimpia (PAR)
44.5
55
Braian Ojeda
58
Athletico Paranaense (BRA)
44.5
35
Alex Sandro
59
Porto (POR)
44.0
38
Diogo Dalot
60
Club Guaraní (PAR)
43.5
46
Robert Rojas
61
Real Sociedad (ESP)
43.3
27
Mikel Oyarzabal
62
Sparta Prague (CZE)
42.3
41
Patrik Schick
63
Athletic Club (ESP)
42.5
28
Nico Williams
64
Slavia Prague (CZE)
42.3
39
Tomáš Souček
65
Atlético Madrid (ESP)
42.2
33
Koke
66
Valencia (ESP)
42.0
38
José Gayà
67
Independiente Medellín (COL)
41.9
43
Alfredo Morelos
68
Nordsjælland (DEN)
41.1
39
Mikkel Damsgaard
69
Montevideo Wanderers (URU)
41.0
43
Maximiliano Araújo
70
Belgrano (ARG)
40.9
41
Cristian Romero
71
Banfield (ARG)
40.1
49
Nicolás Tagliafico
72
Vojvodina (SRB)
39.9
42
Sergej Milinković-Savić
73
MŠK Žilina (SVK)
39.7
41
Milan Škriniar
74
Deportivo Cali (COL)
39.7
54
Jhon Lucumí
75
Liverpool (ENG)
39.1
36
Trent Alexander-Arnold
76
Maccabi Tel Avi (ISR)
38.9
38
Oscar Gloukh
77
Midtjylland (DEN)
37.9
37
Rasmus Kristensen
78
Monaco (FRA)
37.5
36
Kylian Mbappé
79
Espanyol (ESP)
37.5
33
Joan García
80
Chivas Guadalajara (MEX)
37.5
37
César Huerta
81
Atlético Mineiro (BRA)
37.2
33
Danilo
82
Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)
37.1
45
Keylor Navas
83
Unión (ARG)
37.0
36
Mateo Del Blanco
84
Sporting Cristal (PER)
35.9
56
Diego Enríquez
85
LDU Quito (ECU)
35.8
40
Pervis Estupiñán
86
Standard Liège (BEL)
35.5
34
Michy Batshuayi
87
Juventus (ITA)
35.0
32
Kenan Yıldız
88
Inter (ITA)
35.0
29
Federico Dimarco
89
Liverpool (URU)
34.7
37
Nicolás de la Cruz
90
Pakhtakor (UZB)
34.1
57
Khojimat Erkinov
91
Villarreal (ESP)
34.1
30
Rodri
92
Gimnasia La Plata (ARG)
33.5
36
Alan Lescano
93
Atalanta (ITA)
33.5
25
Amad Diallo
94
Colo Colo (CHI)
33.2
47
Felipe Loyola
95
Braga (POR)
33.1
30
Francisco Trincão
96
Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS)
32.8
30
Aleksei Miranchuk
97
Copenhagen (DEN)
32.8
30
Roony Bardghji
98
Basel (SUI)
32.8
31
Granit Xhaka
99
Caracas (VEN)
32.6
49
Josef Martínez
100
Le Havre (FRA
32.6
37
Pape Gueye