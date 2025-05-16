Toronto FC vs. CF Montreal: Canadian Classique All-Time Combined XI
From heated MLS Cup playoff matchups to forgettable regular season games, the Canadian Classique derby between Toronto FC and CF Montreal has established itself as one of the fiercest in the league.
While both teams sit near the bottom of the MLS table in 2025, they get set to meet for the second time this season, as part of MLS Rivalry Week, looking to create a more exciting matchup than the Canadian Championship clash earlier in the year.
Despite a lack of star power now, it’s certainly not been that way through MLS history for both clubs, which have enjoyed success in waves since the derby started as a national cup match in the 2008 Canadian Championship.
Sports Illustrated reviewed the teams of past eras and created an all-time combined XI for the Canadian Classique... or 401 Derby, or Two Solitudes Derby.
Goalkeeper: Evan Bush (CF Montreal, 2011-2020)
One of the longest-tenured players in Canadian soccer, Evan Bush, was one of CF Montreal’s originals and stayed with the club through the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic. The American goalkeeper played 224 games for Montreal and was critical in their Concacaf Champions League Final run in 2015, when he won the tournament’s Golden Glove award.
In 2025, he’s still in MLS, serving as a backup with Columbus Crew SC.
CB: Laurent Ciman (CF Montreal, 2015-2017/Toronto FC 2019-2020)
A Belgian international defender, Ciman played with both CF Montreal and Toronto FC over a five-year spell. However, his brightest moments came with Montreal, where he played a key part in their 2016 side, which fell to Toronto in the Eastern Conference Final of the MLS Cup Playoffs. While with Toronto, he helped them to the 2019 MLS Cup, where they fell short against Seattle Sounders FC.
Team achievements were combined with individual accolades, including MLS All-Star nominations in 2015, 2017, and 2019 and the MLS Defender of the Year award in 2015.
CB: Alessandro Nesta (CF Montreal, 2012-2014)
After his days with Lazio and AC Milan in Serie A, Alessandro Nesta came to CF Montreal as a legend. While he didn’t play much, his presence over 31 games helped launch MLS in Montreal and bring the Canadian Classique rivalry to where it is today.
CB: Drew Moore (Toronto FC, 2016-2018)
Between spells with the Colorado Rapids, Drew Moore became an anchor in the backline in the most successful Toronto FC era. He played 78 games for the Reds, helping them to MLS Cup Finals in 2016 and 2017 and winning one of his two career MLS Cup titles in 2017.
LM: Ignacio Piatti (CF Montreal, 2014-2019)
No other CF Montreal players can match the excellence and consistent performance Ignacio Piatti brought from 2014-2019. The Argentine creative midfielder scored 79 goals and 37 assists in 163 matches and was the heartbeat to the team’s run to the 2015 Champions League Final.
One of the most influential players during his time in MLS, Piatti was a three-time MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Best XI nominee. He still ranks first in club scoring by 39 goals, with Marco Di Vaio next on the list.
CM: Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC, 2015-2019)
One of two players from a Canadian team to win MLS MVP, Sebastian Giovinco, remains one of the best to play in MLS. Joining Toronto FC from Juventus, Giovinco led the golden age for soccer in Toronto, helping the Reds to the 2016 and 2017 MLS Cup, winning in 2017.
He also led them to the 2018 Concacaf Champions League final, winning the tournament’s Golden Boot and being nominated to the competition’s Best XI.
His 83 goals in 142 games reign supreme atop club scoring charts, as do his individual honours in MLS of MLS MVP, MLS Newcomer of the Year, 3x MLS Best XI and 3x MLS All-Star. He also won the ESPY for Best MLS Player in 2017.
CM: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC, 2014-2023)
Every team needs a leader and a core piece in transition, and that’s precisely what Michael Bradley brought to the golden era of Toronto FC from 2014 to 2023. Wearing the armband for much of his time with the Reds, he suited up for 308 matches, becoming one of the most standout consistent players in MLS and with the U.S. men’s national team.
While his final season coincided with the club’s downfall to its current status, Bradley’s career at Toronto FC will always reign among the best.
RM: Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC, 2019-2022)
Sebastian Giovinco may have led the 2016 and 2017 runs to MLS Cup, but Alejandro Pozuelo, the Spanish midfielder who had a short but influential time with Toronto FC, was the primary contributor to the 2019 run and eventual loss to Seattle Sounders FC.
Through 100 appearances in all competitions, Pozuelo scored 30 goals and 34 assists, and earned the 2020 MLS MVP honor, before the Reds eventually traded him to Inter Miami CF in 2022 for $150,000 in General Allocation Money.
LW: Marco Di Vaio (CF Montreal, 2012-2014)
Part of CF Montreal’s early success in MLS, the current sporting director for Bologna made an unforgettable impact during his two years with the club. He scored 40 goals and 14 assists in 82 appearances and won two Canadian Championships, while also earning an MLS Best XI nod in 2013
ST: Didier Drogba (CF Montreal, 2015-2016)
Known for his time at Chelsea and with the Ivory Coast, Didier Drogba had a short, yet electrifying spell with CF Montreal from 2015-2016. He wrote himself a part of Canadian Classique history when he scored a brace in a 2–1 Montreal win on Oct. 25, 2015, which clinched Montreal's home advantage in their 2015 MLS Cup Knockout match against the Reds.
Overall, Drogba scored 23 goals and seven assists in 41 games with Montreal, and although he had his moments of drama with artificial turf and head coach Mauro Biello, he still reigns as one of the club’s best ever.
RW: Dwayne De Rosario (Toronto FC, 2009-2011, 2014)
Often used as a primary striker, Dwayne De Rosario reigned as Toronto FC’s best-ever player and the all-time Canadian national team goalscorer for a long time. He found the back of the net 33 times in 97 matches for TFC and was their first truly marquee player when Canadians weren’t thriving in soccer.
Raised in Scarborough, Ont, he’s the only player from the Greater Toronto Area to crack the all-time Best XI. Although he never won with Toronto, he finished his MLS career with two MLS Cups with the San Jose Earthquakes and won the 2011 MLS MVP and Golden Boot.