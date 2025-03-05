USMNT Predictions: Mauricio Pochettino's Concacaf Nations League Roster
The U.S. men’s national team has a big month coming up.
With the Concacaf Nations League finals on home soil in Los Angeles from Mar. 20-23, head coach Mauricio Pochettino gets what could be the last critical step of preparation in the leadup to FIFA World Cup 2026.
While the Concacaf Gold Cup remains on the schedule this summer, as well as potential friendlies in preparation for next summer’s 48-team tournament, March likely presents the final tie the USMNT will be able to have their best players in competitive matches.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S USMNT WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Ahead of the full 23-player squad announcement, U.S. Soccer released its 60-man preliminary roster, keeping key names in the fold while presenting some intriguing options.
Here’s what Sports Illustrated projects for the final roster.
Turner Still Leads Goalkeepers
Player
Club
Matt Turner
Crystal Palace
Ethan Horvath
Cardiff City
Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew SC
Matt Turner may not be starting many Premier League games at this point, yet he's still the outright American first-choice between the sticks. On loan at Crystal Palace FC after losing the No. 1 job at Nottingham Forest, he's taken the backup role in stride, playing in all three FA Cup matches while appearing in the Carabao Cup.
Meanwhile, Horvath continues to gain traction as the outright backup for the U.S. and could challenge Turner for the starting role sooner rather than later. He's been praised from fans and staff for his efforts with Cardiff City, and has assumed the top role well in the English second division.
Patrick Schulte, though, hasn't enjoyed the best of MLS seasons so far with the Columbus Crew. NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese could be another option. However, Schulte has been called up by Pochettino in the past and will likely be that third keeper.
The Fullbacks
Player
Club
Joe Scally
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Antonee Robinson
Fulham
John Tolkin
New York Red Bulls
In his previous camps, Pochettino hasn't favored bringing in many fullbacks, but he'll need to try out some depth in these two critical matches.
Antonee Robinson has played 26 times for Fulham this season and has drawn greater interest throughout Europe as well, linked to Liverpool among others in recent weeks. At the same time, Scally has been a regular starter for Borussia Mönchengladbach and should be the American starting right back.
John Tolkin can add depth and versatility and can play both sides at fullback. He just moved on to the Bundesliga from MLS, though, and there could be worries from both U.S. Soccer and Tolkin about disrupting his early days at Holstein Kiel. Another option at fullback could potentially be Marlon Fossey, who was called up for the September friendlies.
The Center Backs
Player
Club
Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
Tim Ream
Charlotte FC
Mark McKenzie
Toulouse
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Celtic
Noahkai Banks
FC Augbserg
It's an ever-changing center back pool for the USMNT, yet they'll want to find some consistency through the Nations League.
Chris Richards has been a consistent player for Crystal Palace, as have Mark McKenzie and Cameron Carter-Vickers with Ligue 1's Toulouse and Scotland's Celtic, and all are surefire inclusions for any top-choice USMNT.
Noahkai Banks, 18, is one of the dual nationals the USMNT could call in and cap-tie. A young center-back, he's not likely to be critical in 2026; however, he could be a key piece for the 2030 World Cup and moving forward. He's played six times in the Bundesliga for FC Augsburg this season.
Tim Ream and Miles Robinson have also started the year in solid form in MLS. Ream probably has the edge after a strong performance against Atlanta United on Matchday 2, as Charlotte FC won 2-0 against a club hoping to contend in the MLS Eastern Conference.
The Reyna Question and the Midfielders
Player
Club
Yunus Musah
AC Milan
Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
Johnny Cardoso
Real Betis
Weston McKennie
Juventus
Gio Reyna
Borussia Dortmund
Aidan Morris
Middlesbrough
Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
The big question is midfield is what to do with Gio Reyna? There's little doubt of the elite skillset he can bring, but he's not featured regularly for Borrusia Dortmund this season, and has been seldom impactful when he has. There's certainly every reason to continue giving him a chance on the national team, as some players rise to the occasion, but it's worrying given the form he is in.
Outside of Reyna, McKennie, Musah and Adams are pretty well locked given their play with Juventus, Milan and Bournemouth this season. At the same time, Brenden Aaronson could offer a little more versatility to midfield despite a bit of a down year with Leeds United.
Other names to keep an eye on are one of Aidan Morris or Diego Luna, depending on whether Pochettino favors a more attacking outlook in the two matches.
Injuries and Opprtunities for Attackers
Player
Club
Christian Pulisic
AC Milan
Josh Sargent
Norwich City
Timothy Weah
Juventus
Patrick Agyemang
Charlotte FC
Alejandro Zendejas
Club América
Injuries galore! It's not a fun time for American attackers, especially when it comes to strikers.
Christian Pulisic will take up his usual spot on the wing amid a stellar season with AC Milan, which has seen him score six goals and six assists in 23 Serie A appearances. However, there's not much in attack right now after that.
Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are both out due to injuries, leaving Norwich City's Josh Sargent, Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang, or potentially in-form Vancouver Whitecap Brian White as options up top.
It's a massive moment for Sargent, who will be the starting striker. He's not yet established himself at the same level as Balogun and Pepi in the USMNT, but he has done plenty of good work with 11 goals in 21 appearances at Norwich. If he can transition that to the USMNT, it's an even deeper elite attacking pool.
Behind him though, there are questions. Agyemang is a dynamic, large forward who has thrived in MLS, while White is more of a target man who works well with a creating striker. Both scored in the MLS-heavy January camp friendlies but would take on depth roles for the Nations League Finals.
At winger, expect Liga MX standout Alejandro Zendejas to be called up amid a season that has seen him score nine goals and nine assists in 25 matches for Club América, as well as Timothy Weah, given his versatility out wide and season with Juventus.