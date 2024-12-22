Tottenham 3-6 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Mohamed Salah Makes History
In a preview of the Carabao Cup semifinals, Liverpool dismantled Tottenham Hotspur extending their lead atop the table to four points with a game in hand.
After both sides advanced to the semifinals and were drawn against each other in the Carabao Cup, Liverpool traveled to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looking to continue their strong start in the league. Luis Diaz opened the scoring 23 minutes in and Alexis Mac Allister doubled their lead 13 minutes later.
James Maddison clawed one back for Spurs looking to go into halftime down just one, but Dominik Szoboszlai restored the two goal advantage quickly thereafter. In the second half, it was the Mohamed Salah show. A second half brace in just seven minutes put the game out of reach. He's the first player in the league to reach double digit figures in goals and assists in the Premier League before Christmas. A stunning achievement for one of the world's best players.
With Chelsea dropping points to Everton, Liverpool secures a four point advantage with a chance to extend it to seven. The dream start to life at Liverpool for Arne Slot keeps getting better.
Check out the player ratings from both teams from Sunday's match.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
6.5/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
8.2/10
CB: Virgil Van Dijk
7.6/10
CB: Joe Gomez
6.8/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
6.8/10
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.8/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
6.6/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
9.5/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
8.8/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
6.6/10
ST: Luis Diaz
9/1/10
SUB: Curtis Jones (68' for Mac Allister)
6.2/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (68' for Gakpo)
6.4/10
SUB: Harvey Elliot (87' for Salah)
N/A
SUB: Darwin Nunez (87' for Diaz)
N/A
Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Fraser Forster
3.8/10
RB: Pedro Porro
5.0/10
CB: Radu Dragusin
4.5/10
CB: Archie Gray
5.1/10
LB: Djed Spence
5.6/10
DM: Pape Sarr
5.3/10
DM: Yves Bissouma
5.0/10
RW: Dejan Kulusevski
7.7/10
AM: James Maddison
7.7/10
LW: Son Heung-min
6.3/10
ST: Dominic Solanke
8.0/10
SUB: Lucas Bergvall (58' for Sarr)
6.3/10
SUB: Brennan Johnson (58' for Maddison)
6.9/10
SUB: Timo Werner (82' for Son)
N/A