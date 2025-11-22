SI

Tottenham Staring Down Ballon d’Or Shaped Champions League Barrel

Thomas Frank’s campaign has thus far gone to plan.

Jamie Spencer

Tottenham travel to Paris in the Champions League next week.
Tottenham travel to Paris in the Champions League next week. / Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Tottenham Staring Down Ballon d’Or Shaped Champions League Barrel

Tottenham Hotspur have potentially drawn the short straw when it comes to Ousmane Dembélé’s recovery from a calf injury suffered earlier this month.

Having been absent from a number of games earlier in the season due to hamstring trouble, Dembélé was ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon before the international break and did not link up with the France squad.

However, it is not believed to be a long-term issue as journalist Fabrice Hawkins reported Dembélé is “expected” to be named in the PSG squad for Spurs’ Champions League visit to the French capital on Wednesday.

PSG manager Luis Enrique cast a little doubt over an imminent return, suggesting it could be day-to-day assessments that determine the player’s involvement.

“I don’t know right now, I’m not a doctor,” he told reporters on Friday. “Ousmane is improving, he could start training and be involved in part of it. But we need to be careful, and let’s see how training goes over the next few weeks. Then we’ll see Ousmane Dembélé back on the pitch.”

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

Dembele Looks to Recapture Ballon d’Or Form

Ousmane Dembélé
Ousmane Dembélé has struggled to stay fit this season. / Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Dembélé won the 2025 Ballon d’Or in September off the back of 51 goals and assists in 53 appearances last season, as PSG won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and Champions League.

But the forward’s output has unsurprisingly been limited so far in 2025–26. He’s netted just five goals and assists in nine appearances, spread over 425 minutes—but still an average of one direct goal involvement every 85 minutes.

PSG were flying in the Champions League before losing to 10-men Bayern Munich last time out. The reigning champions come into the next round of matches fifth in the standings—top eight is good enough for a bye straight into the last 16 when the league phase concludes.

Spurs have done well in their return to the top European competition. Despite winning only two of four games so far, Thomas Frank’s 10th-place side are the only unbeaten team outside the top four.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS

feed

Published
Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.

Home/Soccer