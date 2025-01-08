Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Spurs Shock Liverpool in Carabao Cup Semifinals
Tottenham Hotspur emerged victorious against Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals taking a one goal advantage to Anfield.
Liverpool failed to win for the second game in a row after drawing with Manchester United last weekend in the Premier League. The Reds had their fair share of opportunities, but the team couldn't find the back of the net. Spurs thought they had the opener in the second half through Dominic Solanke, but the English striker was flagged for offsides via VAR.
Solanke might've not scored, but he played a major role in Lucas Bergvall finding the only goal of the first leg sending the Spurs support into a frenzy. A scary moment earlier in the game resulted in Rodrigo Bentancur needing a stretcher to come off as he was replaced by Brennan Johnson. Spurs announced Bentancur was conscious and was sent to the hospital for further testing.
Arne Slot has to get his team right when the reverse fixture takes place next month. Getting over the line and having a day at Wembley Stadium would be massive for his first season in charge.
Player ratings from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Alisson
7.0/10
RB: Conor Bradley
6.7/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.5/10
CB: Jarell Quansah
6.7/10
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas
7.5/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
6.8/10
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.2/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
6.0/10
AM: Curtis Jones
6.5/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
6.9/10
ST: Diogo Jota
6.0/10
SUB: Wataru Endo (30' for Quansah)
6.5/10
SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (60' for Bradley)
6.8/10
SUB: Darwin Nunez (60' for Jota)
6.6/10
SUB: Luis Diaz (60' for Gakpo)
6.5/10
SUB: Ibrahima Konate (80' for Mac Allister)
6.0/10
Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (4-3-3)
Ratings provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Antonin Kinsky
8.9/10
RB: Pedro Porro
7.0/10
CB: Radu Dragusin
7.4/10
CB: Archie Gray
7.6/10
LB: Djed Spence
8.0/10
CM: Lucas Bergvall
8.2/10
CM: Yves Bissouma
7.7/10
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur
6.2/10
RW: Dejan Kulusevski
6.6/10
ST: Dominic Solanke
7.5/10
LW: Son Heung-min
6.8/10
SUB: Brennan Johnson (15' for Bentancur)
6.2/10
SUB: Timo Werner (72' for Son)
6.7/10
Player of the Match: Antonin Kinsky (Tottenham)
