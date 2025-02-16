Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Red Devils Fall to 15th
Manchester United lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League falling to 15th in the Premier League table.
Ruben Amorim barely filled a starting lineup of senior players given the amount of injuries and illnesses in the squad. Amad Diallo, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer and Kobbie Mainoo all missed the game.
James Maddison opened the scoring in the 13th minute after Andre Onana parried a shot from Lucas Bergvall into a dangerous area. The English midfielder was first to react and slotted home the ball for the opener and only goal of the game. Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho had moments to score, but again it was a disappointing attacking performance. With nothing but youngsters on the bench to turn to, Amorim waited until the 90th minute to bring on 17-year-old Chido Obi for Casemiro.
The loss marks Man United's 12th in the Premier League this season falling to 15th in the table on just 29 points. A disappointing season risks turning into a disastrous one if they go out of the Europa League and FA Cup.
Player ratings from the game below.
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: Andre Onana
6.9/10
CB: Harry Maguire
6.9/10
CB: Noussair Mazraoui
7.2/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
7.7/10
RWB: Diogo Dalot
6.5/10
CM: Casemiro
7.6/10
CM: Bruno Fernandes
8.2/10
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
7.4/10
RW: Joshua Zirkzee
6.6/10
LW: Alejandro Garnacho
7.3/10
ST: Rasmus Hojlund
5.7/10
SUB: Chido Obi (90' for Casemiro)
N/A