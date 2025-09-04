Tottenham Hotspur Announce Shock Daniel Levy Departure
Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have announced executive chairman Daniel Levy has stepped down from his role after nearly 25 years at the club.
“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community,” Levy said.
“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.”
Levy, as a shareholder of Spurs owners ENIC, was the highest paid Premier League chief executive at one point earning over £6 million ($8 million) a year. He oversaw managerial appointments beginning with Glenn Hoddle in 2001 all the way to present-day Thomas Frank.
Part of his accomplishments include overseeing the development of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a state-of-the-art ground built to supplant the old White Hart Lane. The stadium is also a popular ground for major music events and NFL games as part of a 10-year deal signed in 2018.
Levy also is credited with a previous world record sale of club icon Gareth Bale for £86 million to Real Madrid in 2013. He promoted a structure targeting developing players, with notable successes such as Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli.
“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately,” Levy stated in closing.
He was subject to criticism throughout his tenure by Spurs supporters for operating a budget less comparable to the other traditional ‘Big Six’ sides in England—Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.
Ex-Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham arrived earlier this year as chief executive, while Peter Charrington has been appointed non-executive chairman.
“I do recognise there has been a lot of change in recent months as we put in place new foundations for the future,” Charrington said. “We are now fully focused on stability and empowering our talented people across the Club, led by Vinai and his executive team.”
The club iterated there are no ownership or shareholder structural changes.