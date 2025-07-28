Tottenham Hotspur January Signing in Talks Over ‘Loan’ Exit
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinský could leave the club on loan this summer, having made a strong initial impression after joining in January.
A significant ankle injury to Guglielmo Vicario saw Spurs move for the highly-rated Czech shot-stopper at the start of the winter window, and Kinsky impressed on his first outing for the club against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semifinals.
However, the 22-year-old subsequently produced errors in defeats to Arsenal and then Aston Villa in the FA Cup, with Vicario reclaiming his number one status after returning from injury. Still, Kinský showed during his ten outings last season why Spurs were eager to bring him in at the start of the year, and some have suggested it won’t be long until he usurps Vicario in N17.
Curiously, the north Londoners may be willing to let Vicario’s number two spend the 2025–26 season out on loan, with L’Equipe reporting that Lille are currently negotiating with Spurs. The Ligue 1 club risk losing their starting goalkeeper, Lucas Chevalier, to Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid uncertainty over Gianluigi Donnarumma‘s future.
Thus, Kinský could have the chance to earn regular starts that he might not receive under Thomas Frank next season.
However, many have speculated that the 22-year-old may be a better fit for the new manager than Vicario, who is less secure in possession than the young Czech goalkeeper, and considerably inferior when attempting to claim the high ball. Kinský’s cultured work on the ball should endear Frank, who often asks his goalkeepers to play pinpoint passes out wide to beat opposing presses.
The Czech international has been included in Spurs’ 29-man travelling squad for their preseason tour while some, like 17-year-old Mikey Moore, were left out so they could pursue loan moves away.
If the 22-year-old does leave on loan, Brandon Austin would move up to No. 2 in the depth chart.