Tottenham Hotspur vs. Qarabag FK New Kick-off Time Announced
The Premier League club's opening Europa League match won't being at 3 p.m. ET.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Qarabag FK will begin at 3:35 p.m. ET, the club announced.
Tottenham Hotspur announced its Europa League match against Qarabag FK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium won't kick off at 3 p.m. ET amid severe travel disruptions. The game ended up being delayed 35 minutes.
Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed Lineup vs. Qarabag FK
- Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, van de Ven, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr; Bergvall, Johnson, Solanke, Son
