Tottenham Hotspur vs. Qarabag FK New Kick-off Time Announced

The Premier League club's opening Europa League match won't being at 3 p.m. ET.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Qarabag FK in the Europa League has been delayed.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Qarabag FK in the Europa League has been delayed. / IMAGO/Visionhaus
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Qarabag FK will begin at 3:35 p.m. ET, the club announced.

Tottenham Hotspur announced its Europa League match against Qarabag FK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium won't kick off at 3 p.m. ET amid severe travel disruptions. The game ended up being delayed 35 minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed Lineup vs. Qarabag FK

  • Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, van de Ven, Davies; Bissouma, Sarr; Bergvall, Johnson, Solanke, Son

