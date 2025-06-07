Tottenham Face ‘Player Revolt’ As Ange Postecoglou Responds to Exit
Tottenham Hotspur are facing a potential “player revolt” in the wake of the controversial decision to sack manager Ange Postecoglou, a report has claimed.
Weeks after leading the club to Europa League glory, Spurs took the difficult decision to part ways with Postecoglou, with their final Premier League finish of 17th ultimately proving too disappointing to ignore.
According to The Telegraph, a number of Spurs players have been left furious by the decision to dismiss the popular Australian, with some now looking to leave the club because of their frustrations.
Morale in the dressing room is believed to have reached a concerning low, with Postecoglou’s eventual successor facing a number of major headaches in a bid to repair the Europa League winners.
“The players are so angry about what has happened and how it has been handled,” a source is quoted as saying. ”The next manager is going to inherit a difficult situation.”
Postecoglou, who club captain Son Heung-min branded a “club legend” in response to his departure, took to social media with one final message for Spurs fans.
“When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride,” Postecoglou wrote.
“The opportunity to lead one of England’s historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.
“That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream. There were many challenges to overcome and plenty of noise that comes with trying to accomplish what many said was not possible.
“We have also laid the foundation that mean this club should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success. I have enormous faith in this group of players and know there is much more potential and growth in them.
“I sincerely want to thank those who are the lifeblood of the club, the supporters. I know there were some difficult times but I always felt that they wanted me to succeed and that gave me all the motivation I need to push on. It’s important to acknowledge the hard working people at Spurs who gave me encouragement on a daily basis.
“And finally I want to thank those who were with me every day for the last two years. A fantastic group of young men who are now legends of this football club and the brilliant coaches who never once doubted we could do something special.
“We are forever connected. Audere est Facere. Ange.”