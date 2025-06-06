Tottenham Hotspur Sack Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham Hotspur are parting ways with manager Ange Postecoglou, the club announced Friday.
Postecoglou found his position under immense threat following a bitterly disappointing domestic campaign which saw Spurs slump all the way down to 17th in the Premier League standings, but the season did end on a high after he ended the club’s long wait for a trophy in the Europa League final.
Spurs beat Manchester United in the final to book a spot in next season’s Champions League, but that feat was not enough to save Postecoglou’s job as Spurs have now confirmed the boss’s departure.
“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” a statement read.
“The Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place. Following a positive start in the 2023–24 Premier League (PL) season, we recorded 78 points from the last 66 PL games. This culminated in our worst-ever PL finish last season. At times there were extenuating circumstances—injuries and then a decision to prioritise our European campaign. Whilst winning the Europa League this season ranks as one of the Club’s greatest moments, we cannot base our decision on emotions aligned to this triumph.”
According to The Telegraph, it will have cost Spurs around £4 million ($5.4 million) to terminate Postecoglou’s contract two years before it was due to expire.
Spurs now begin the search for a new manager. The Guardian reported on contact with intermediaries over Brentford boss Thomas Frank, whose hiring would also require the payment of a fee to buy him out of his existing contract.
Postecoglou leaves Spurs after 101 games in charge, winning 47 games, losing 40 and drawing a further 14.
The Australian regularly cut a frustrated figure when quizzed on the pressure on his shoulders. He came good on his promise of lifting silverware in his second season at the club and then promised fans ”season three would be better than two”, before confessing: “I should have thought about it a bit more because as somebody rightly pointed out, sometimes they kill off the main character.”