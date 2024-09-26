Tottenham's Radu Dragusin Shown Red Card Inside Seven Minutes
Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a poor start in front of its supporters.
Just seven minutes into the match, Radu Drăgușin found himself in a terrible spot. The Romania international was Tottenham's last defender and had the ball picked off him by Qarabağ FK's Juninho.
Drăgușin scrambled to try to win the ball back as Juninho raced toward Guglielmo Vicario's goal. However, he couldn't pry the ball off Juninho and took him down outside of the Tottenham penalty area.
Referee Willy Delajod didn't hesitate to show Drăgușin a straight red card, meaning Spurs had to play the rest of the match with 10 men.
Brennan Johnson would ease the nerves of the fans in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by opening the scoring four minutes later to find the back of the net for the third straight match.