Tottenham ‘Trigger £60 Million Release Clause’ After Confirming Mohammed Kudus Signing
Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United and are now reported to be closing in on a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.
Spurs have dramatically ramped up their spending this summer. Mathys Tel saw his loan from Bayern Munich turned permanent early in the window before adding young defender Kota Takai to the ranks, but things have escalated to heights rarely seen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
A move for Kudus worth £55 million ($74.7 million) was completed late on Thursday, while Friday is expected to bring a medical for Gibbs-White.
The Telegraph were the first to reveal that Spurs had opted to trigger the release clause in Gibbs-White’s Forest contract, believed to sit at £60 million ($81.5 million).
Should a deal go through as expected, it would take Spurs’ summer spending up to £150 million ($203.8 million)—a significant investment in the first transfer window under new manager Thomas Frank.
Kudus, who will wear the No.20 shirt at Spurs, promised to entertain fans after being the first player to join the club from West Ham in 14 years.
“It feels great to be here, I’m very happy and can’t wait to start,” he said. “I’m a very direct winger, strong, very good in taking players on and creating chances, so there is a lot of flair in my game.
“I like to entertain the fans as well. That’s what football is about – it’s putting a memory in the heads of the fans that they have when they go back home, and after the money they’ve spent to buy a ticket. Although there is also a lot of seriousness and competitiveness in the game, I still think it’s a sport I try to enjoy as much as I can and give the fans something to enjoy too. I hope fans are going to really enjoy what I’m going to bring to the team here.
“One of the most important parts of why I came here is the project and how the manager sees it, and to develop under him. With the history of where he’s come from, I’ve seen the amount of talent he’s developed to become great players. It’s a big sign of why I wanted to work under him as well.
“I’m very team-orientated so my personal goals are around helping the team get as many points as we can, to be as high as we can in the Premier League and perform really well and go as far as we can in the Champions League.”