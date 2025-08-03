Tottenham vs. Newcastle: How to Watch Pre-Season Friendly on TV, Live Stream
Newcastle will be looking to put an end to their losing run in pre-season on Sunday as they take on a Tottenham Hotspur side they’ve had plenty of success against in recent years.
The Magpies have won four of the previous five meetings with Spurs, a run which includes their memorable 6–1 victory over a Cristian Stellini-led Lilywhites in 2023.
Despite concluding 2024–25 with Champions League football secured, Newcastle have not functioned like a club competing at the top table this summer. Spurs, meanwhile, have played catch-up after mulling over Ange Postecoglou’s future, but they looked more than coherent under Thomas Frank’s tutelage during Thursday’s 1–0 victory over Arsenal in Hong Kong.
Both teams wrap up their Asian adventures on Sunday—a game which could also prove to be Son Heung-min’s last for Spurs after he admitted his desire to leave this summer.
What Time Does Tottenham vs. Newcastle Kick Off?
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium
- Date: Sunday, August 3
- Kick-off time: 12:00 p.m. BST / 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT
How to Watch Tottenham vs. Newcastle on TV and Live Stream
Supporters around the world can access streams for Sunday‘s friendly via SPURS PLAY and Mags+.
An annual SPURS PLAY subscription will set you back £45 ($59.20), although season ticket holders and One Hotspur members receive a discounted price of £35 ($46). This subscription provides access to all of Spurs’ summer friendlies, as well as selected Tottenham Hotspur Women and Academy fixtures throughout the 2025–26 season.
You don’t have to pay an annual subscription to watch Sunday’s game via Mags+, with supporters instead able to purchase an individual match pass for £6.99 ($9.40).
Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network will stream Tottenham vs. Newcastle in the United States. Paramount+ is a subscription service which costs $7.99 a month.
Disney+ and ESPN are the routes to go down for Mexican supporters.
What Next for Tottenham and Newcastle?
Both teams return to Europe with the start of the 2025–26 season looming, but Tottenham are particularly busy before they kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Burnley.
Frank’s Spurs are taking on Bayern Munich in Germany on Thursday ahead of their first-ever appearance in the UEFA Super Cup. They face Paris Saint-Germain in Udine on August 13.
Newcastle, meanwhile, are next in action at St James’ Park on back-to-back days. They first face Espanyol on Friday, August 8 before taking on Atlético Madrid the following evening.