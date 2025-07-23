Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Plot Saliba Response; Real Madrid Offer Two Players for Rodri
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
In a bid to ward off Real Madrid’s prolonged interest in William Saliba, Arsenal are on the cusp of securing a new contract for the centre back, Football Transfers reports.
Manchester United have been credited with interest in Bologna forward Dan Ndoye by Sébastien Vidal. The Swiss international is expected to be the subject of a €40 million ($47 million) and has also been a target for Nottingham Forest.
Crystal Palace have opened the door to Marc Guéhi’s sale this summer, GIVEMESPORT writes. Liverpool are thought to be reluctant to meet his £45 million ($60.9 million) asking price.
Fulham have been tipped by Sky Sports News with interest in two Premier League midfielders. Talks over a second loan move for Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson has been floated alongside the prospect of permanently signing Chelsea outcast Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
Having accepted defeat in their pursuit of Alexander Isak, Arsenal’s focus has shifted towards Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, according to CaughtOffside. Gordon is also thought to be a target for Liverpool in the event that Luis Díaz leaves, per TBR Football.
Manchester City are lining up an offer worth as much as €80 million ($93.8 million) for Barcelona right back Jules Koundé, Fichajes claim.
Javi Guerra’s rejection of a new Valencia contract has given Manchester United hope of signing the Spanish, according to MARCA.
Federico Chiesa could be on his way out of Liverpool to Atalanta this summer, Football Italia claims. The Bergamo outfit are waiting for Inter to meet their €50 million ($58.6 million) asking price before following through with a move for the Reds forward.
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher by TBR Football.
La Liga
Real Madrid are not holding back in their pursuit of Manchester City talisman Rodri. Fichajes sensationally claim that the Spanish giants are willing to offer Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo and €40 million ($46.9 million) for the 29-year-old midfielder recovering from a lengthy ACL return.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with Rodrygo, although Bayern Munich’s pursuit of the Brazilian has lost momentum, per CaughtOffside.
Lamine Yamal is described as being “disappointed” by Marcus Rashford’s arrival at Barcelona by El Nacional. The prodigious winger feels “deceived” by club president Joan Laporta who had supposedly pledged to buy Nico Williams.
Barcelona are poised to wave goodbye to Pau Víctor after just one season with the Spanish striker set to join Braga in a deal which could stretch to €15 million ($13 million), The Athletic note.
Not content with the impending acquisition of Chelsea’s Renato Veiga, Atlético Madrid are targeting Feyenoord’s versatile defender Dávid Hancko, Mundo Deportivo can reveal.
MLS
LAFC and another unnamed MLS club were tipped to be closing in on a deal for Thomas Müller but now the Sydney Herald report that Sydney FC are preparing to swoop in.
Crystal Palace outcast Rob Holding is in search of a move away from south London. The former Arsenal centre back has been linked with MLS outfit Colorado Rapids by News Shopper.