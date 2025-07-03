Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Rival Man Utd for €100 Million Star; Arsenal Prepare Rodrygo Offer
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
After reports revealed that Xabi Alonso is willing to offload Rodrygo this summer, Real Madrid Confidencial claimed that Arsenal were lining up an offer of €81 million ($95.2 million). The Spanish giants, however, are expected to insist upon €100 million ($117.5 million).
Out of all their striker targets, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké is deemed to be Liverpool’s priority, per CaughtOffside, rating him above Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak.
Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney is keen on joining Manchester United, Football Insider have claimed.
Napoli are said to be “accelerating” their approach for Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez, with the Serie A champions’ president sitting down with the player’s agent this week, per Corriere dello Sport.
Manchester City are sniffing around Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries, El Nacional claim. The buccaneering defender is thought to be interested in a summer exit and his contract contains a buyout clause worth €25 million ($29.4 million).
Arsenal are also thought to be considering Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, Football Insider have revealed. Liverpool have also been linked with the prodigious French forward.
Manchester United have been outmaneuvered by AC Milan in the race for Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari, per TEAMtalk.
Tottenham Hotspur have seen an opening offer of £50 million ($68.2 million) for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham United, talkSPORT write.
La Liga
Rodrygo isn’t the only player who could be on his way out of Real Madrid. Chelsea are preparing a €40 million ($47 million) bid for this summer’s young sensation, Gonzalo García, according to Fichajes.
Juventus’ €100 million ($117.6 million) forward Kenan Yıldız has offered himself to Barcelona, El Nacional claim. Manchester United have previously been credited with interest in the Turkish forward.
Atlético Madrid have had a £21.5 million ($29.4 million) bid for Alex Iwobi rebuffed by Fulham, Africa Foot revealed.
As Yann Sommer faces a potential departure to Galatasaray, Inter are mulling over a move for a new goalkeeper. El Nacional report that the beaten Champions League finalists are considering Marc-André ter Stegen.