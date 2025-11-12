Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Eye Messi Loan; Real Madrid Plot Wirtz Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Kobbie Mainoo has made it clear he wants to leave Manchester United in January and has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)
Man Utd have formally registered their interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, whose price tag remains as high as £120 million ($158.1 million). (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus are all monitoring Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha but face having to meet the French side’s asking price of €130 million (£114.1 million, $150.3 million) to get a deal done. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Some close to Pep Guardiola believe the Manchester City manager could choose to leave his post next summer after reaching his 10th year in the Etihad dugout. (Source: The Times)
A number of Premier League clubs have voiced their interest in signing Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has been warned he needs to play more minutes if he wants to return to the England squad for next summer’s World Cup. (Source: Sky Sports)
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has firmly knocked back another approach from Real Madrid and is now in talks with the Blues over an improved contract. (Source: Aarón Ramiro)
Scouts from Man Utd have been watching 17-year-old Bahia striker Dell, nicknamed the Brazilian Erling Haaland, but the fact City Group own 90% of the Brazilian side makes Man City the clear favorites for his signature. (Source: United in Focus)
During trips to watch Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, scouts from Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd have all been captivated by right back Wilfried Singo. Bids for the 24-year-old are expected in January. (Source: Sabah)
Juventus could entertain offers for striker Jonathan David in January. Tottenham Hotspur have repeatedly asked about the Canada international, while Chelsea and AC Milan are known admirers. (Source: Tuttosport)
Aston Villa, Monaco and Napoli are all interested in signing exiled Chelsea defender Axel Disasi in January. (Source: Ekrem Konur)
The agent of Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee is hoping to secure a Premier League move for the Dutchman. West Ham United are the only side to show concrete interest but Zirkzee would rather move to Serie A outfit Roma. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
On the other hand, Zirkzee is high on the list for Everton, who are also looking at Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney. (Source: Rob Dorsett)
Fulham, Newcastle United and Sunderland are all competing for 18-year-old Angers forward Sidiki Cherif, who is valued at around £22 million ($29 million). (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Barcelona are ready to make a bid of €50 million (£43.9 million, $57.8 million) to sign Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in January and believe such a fee will be enough to start formal negotiations. (Source: Fichajes)
Contract talks between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior have collapsed completely and the Brazilian is now up for sale for an asking price of €150 million (£131.7 million, $173.4 million). A move to Saudi Arabia is most likely as Premier League suitors like Man City are not currently considering making offers. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Real Madrid want to offload another winger, Rodrygo, and hope to send him to Liverpool in a swap deal involving Florian Wirtz. Both clubs are thought to be open to doing business. (Source: Defensa Central)
Julián Alvarez is considering leaving Atlético Madrid. A move to Barcelona is most likely for the striker but both Chelsea and PSG are monitoring the situation. (Source: The Chelsea Chronicle)
Barcelona are looking at speeding up their plans to reunite with Lionel Messi. A short-term loan is being considered for the Inter Miami forward, who could even be given the chance to return to Camp Nou in a player-ambassador role. (Source: Fichajes)
However, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is strongly against a move for Messi, believing such a deal is completely unnecessary. (Source: El Nacional)