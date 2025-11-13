Transfer Rumors: Bellingham Leads Real Madrid Revolt; Man Utd’s Surprise Sancho Plan
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are interested in re-signing Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on bringing the Scotland international back to the Premier League, while there is even interest from Barcelona. (Source: Mark Brus)
Meanwhile, Man Utd are considering recalling Jadon Sancho from his disappointing loan with Aston Villa in the hope of selling the winger in January. Borussia Dortmund are interested in a reunion which could produce the funds needed for the Red Devils to sign Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal are relaxed over the future of manager Mikel Arteta, who is not considering leaving despite approaching the final 18 months of his contract. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Nottingham Forest are braced for an approach from Real Madrid for in-demand midfielder Elliot Anderson. (Source: Defensa Central)
Chelsea and Bayern Munich are both looking to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan on a free transfer next summer, with the Serie A side losing confidence in their ability to keep the France international. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
With a January exit from Real Madrid now increasingly likely, it is Manchester City who are leading the race to sign winger Rodrygo in a deal worth up to £70 million ($92.1 million). Chelsea are interested but are reluctant to impact Estêvão’s development, while Tottenham have decided his wage demands are too high. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, a target for Liverpool, has asked to leave the club in January. (Source: indykalia)
Another target for Liverpool is Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. Juventus are chasing the German international but believe they cannot compete with the finances on offer at Anfield. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Napoli are looking to strike a loan deal to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa in January. (Source: Sport Mediaset)
Everton midfielder James Garner has caught the eye of Newcastle, but the Toffees are hopeful of tying him down to a new contract. (Source: Football Insider)
Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are both looking to sign Real Betis winger Ez Abde in January. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
If Real Madrid offload both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, they will look to replace the duo with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha and Man City striker Erling Haaland. (Source: Defensa Central)
Sporting CP have failed with a bid of €30 million (£26.4 million, $34.7 million) for Deportivo winger Yeremay Hernández but are ready to make an improved offer in the coming weeks in the hope of striking a deal before more competition emerges in January. (Source: Record)
Barcelona have spoken with the agent of Crystal Palace right back Daniel Muñoz. (Source: Julián Capera)
Palace are ready to demand at least £25 million ($32.9 million) in the face of interest in Muñoz from Barcelona. (Source: Football Insider)
Jude Bellingham is the biggest source of tension with manager Xabi Alonso in the Real Madrid dressing room. The Englishman has publicly voiced concerns about his role under the new boss. (Source: Iñaki Angulo)
At the same time, Trent Alexander-Arnold is growing increasingly concerned by his situation at Real Madrid and believes Alonso lied to him with the promises made when the pair first spoke during the summer. (Source: El Nacional)