Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Eyes MLS Move; Barcelona Line Up Lewandowski Replacement
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
After rebuffing multiple approaches from Saudi Pro League clubs this summer, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is thought to be open to a move to MLS. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Liverpool turned down “three or four important players” to focus solely on their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Galatasaray have placed Manchester City target Gianluigi Donnarumma at the top of their transfer shortlist. (Source: Fanatik)
Rasmus Højlund is on the cusp of leaving United for Napoli in an initial loan deal which will be made permanent next summer. The terms of Højlund’s contract in Naples is set to include a €90 million (£77.9 million, $105.1 million) buyout clause. (Source: Football Transfers)
Chelsea are plotting a late attempt to hijack Liverpool’s proposed move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa has inspired interest from Roma although any move would be dependent on the Italian forward lowering his wage demands. (Source: Calciomercato24)
Arsenal face competition from Barcelona in the race for Palmeiras’ highly rated Brazilian center back Luiz Benedetti. (Source: TV Espírito de Porco)
In their continued pursuit of a second new striker, Newcastle are considering a surprise move for Roma forward Artem Dovbyk. (Source: The Sun)
Lucas Paquetá is set to be one to watch over the final few hours of the summer transfer window. West Ham’s Brazilian midfielder is a target for Man City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Real Madrid turned down the offer of a loan move for Paquetá. (Source: DefensaCentral)
La Liga
Bayern Munich talisman Harry Kane has opened the door to replacing Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona next summer. (Source: El Nacional)
Rodrygo has turned down multiple Premier League approaches this summer chiefly because he is convinced that he can dislodge Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid’s starting XI. (Source: Fichajes)
Julián Alvarez is another well-established target for Barcelona and there is the suggestion that the Argentine forward could be extracted from Atlético Madrid for a “friendly price” if Diego Simeone’s side maintain their poor form. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid have ruled out the prospect of signing Eredivisie wonderkid Kees Smit following the breakdown in an exit for Dani Ceballos. (Source: DefensaCentral)
It has been claimed that in order to convince Fermín López of his continued importance to Barcelona, Hansi Flick is willing to drop Dani Olmo from the starting XI. (Source: El Nacional)