Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Faces Man Utd Exit; Konate Agrees Contract Until 2031
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Saudi Pro League teams have not given up their hope of signing Bruno Fernandes, with the wealthy Kingdom clubs considering a lucrative move for the Manchester United captain as early as January. (Source: TBR Football)
Ibrahima Konaté has turned down several approaches from Liverpool and a hefty offer from the Saudi Pro League to push forward with his desire to join Real Madrid. The Frenchman is thought to be on the cusp of signing a contract with the Spanish giants which stretches to 2031. (Source: Nicolò Schira)
If Liverpool do lose Konaté next summer, the they could reignite their interest in Juventus’ Gleison Bremer. The Premier League champions came close to signing the Brazilian center back in the recently closed window and will face competition from several domestic rivals next year. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea have added Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız to a list of attacking targets which also includes Lyon’s Malick Fofana and Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester City have been tipped to make a January swoop for Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries. (Source: Football Insider)
Ajax center back Aaron Bouwman, who has been billed as the new Virgil van Dijk, is expected to inspire a bidding war between Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal have entered the race for VfB Stuttgart’s sought-after defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller. The Gunners will face stiff competition from Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool target Michael Olise has been valued at £87 million ($118 million) by Bayern Munich. (Source: Liverpool Echo)
Gabriel Martinelli turned down an offer from Bayern Munich over the summer. Arsenal were open to a sale, but had no intention of accepting a bid as low as €30 million (£25.9 million, $35.1 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
La Liga
Rodrygo has decided to force through a move away from Real Madrid in January in a last-ditch attempt to fight his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the World Cup. (Source: François Gallardo)
Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi has been billed as Hansi Flick’s top transfer priority in 2026 for Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)
If Real Madrid are to secure a surprise deal for Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven, it will cost €80 million (£69.2 million, $93.7 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Should Real Betis fail to consistently qualify for the Europa League, they would be forced to sell Antony, who is keenly admired by AC Milan and Bayern Munich. (Source: El Nacional)
Valencia and Celta Vigo have both expressed an interest in taking Real Madrid’s Endrick on loan in January. (Source: DefensaCentral)