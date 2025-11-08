SI

Transfer Rumors: Haaland’s New Release Clause; Real Madrid Slash Rodrygo Price

Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Mike Maignan and Kobbie Mainoo feature in today’s gossip.

SI FC Staff

Erling Haaland and Rodrygo headline the gossip. / Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Antoine Semenyo
Antoine Semenyo is enjoying an excellent start to the season. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have made a bid of £65 million ($85.3 million) to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window. (Source: indykalia)

Manchester City and Real Madrid are both interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, whose contract situation has left the Reds feeling worried about his future. (Source: Hir TV)

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is “firmly committed” to sealing a move to Chelsea in the summer, but he is still keeping the door open to both Bayern Munich and Juventus. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to extend the contract of in-demand midfielder Morgan Rogers until 2031. (Source: The Athletic)

Manchester United have decided to let winger Jadon Sancho depart on a free transfer next summer upon his return from loan with Aston Villa, even though they hold the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months. (Source: Football Insider)

Valencia are ready to listen to offers worth just €20 million (£17.6 million, $23.1 million) for midfielder Javi Guerra, with Arsenal now ready to make a bid. (Source: Fichajes)

19-year-old Köln midfielder Said El Mala is of significant interest to Inter, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: BILD)

Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney is Tottenham Hotspur’s top striker target for the January transfer window, but a deal will only be possible if Spurs manage to sell either Dominic Solanke or Richarlison. (Source: Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Tottenham have joined Newcastle United in approaching the entourage of Brentford striker Igor Thiago. (Source: Trivela)

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has told close friends he is homesick and looking to return to Italy, perhaps as soon as 2026. (Source: Corriere della Sera)

Napoli are leading the race to sign Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo but there are no fewer than nine teams trying to get a deal over the line: Chelsea, Everton, Leeds United, Man City, Newcastle, Tottenham, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Source: Mark Brus)

West Ham United will not sell midfielder Lucas Paquetá in January. The Brazil international has not been pushing for an immediate exit. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

La Liga

Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen is attracting plenty of interest. / Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images

PSG have made an offer of €150 million (£131.9 million, $173.1 million) to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen ahead of Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

Elsewhere, PSG are also keeping a close eye on Barcelona defender Eric García ahead of the January transfer window, when his current contract will have just six months left to run. (Source: L’Équipe)

Officials inside both Barcelona and Real Madrid believe the contract of Man City striker Erling Haaland still includes release clauses to facilitate a future exit to La Liga, despite the Premier League side insisting they were removed when he signed his new deal in January. (Source: TBR Football)

Having grown frustrated with the ongoing struggles of winger Rodrygo, Real Madrid are now prepared to listen to offers around €50 million (£44 million, $57.7 million) for the Brazil international. (Source: Defensa Central)

AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski in January but are unlikely to be able to strike a deal, with the Blaugrana not in a financial position to sign a high-level replacement midway through the season. (Source: Sportitalia)

