Transfer Rumors: Klopp Tipped for Premier League Return; Haaland Plots Dream Move
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Legendary Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been linked with a shock return to Premier League management at Leeds United given his connection to the Red Bull umbrella of clubs. (Source: TEAMtalk)
When presented with talk of Real Madrid interest, Chelsea are preparing to discuss a new contract with star midfielder Moisés Caicedo. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal are expected to push forward with a move for the €25 million (£21.9 million, $28.8 million) rated midfielder Javi Guerra, who had been a long-term Manchester United target over the summer. (Source: Fichajes)
Man Utd are preparing a bid worth £60 million ($78.8 million) for Nottingham Forest’s deep-lying playmaker Elliot Anderson in January. Forest are thought to be demanding £80 million but United are confident they will be successful with their offer. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has not closed the door to a blockbuster move to Real Madrid this summer. (Source: Fichajes)
In what would be a blow to the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa are on the cusp of agreeing a new contract for Morgan Rogers with a £100 million ($131.3 million) release clause. The fresh terms are also expected to double Rogers’s salary to £150,000 per week. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal have struck a verbal agreement with Bukayo Saka to extend his contract and bank an annual gross salary worth around €14 million (the equivalent of £236,000 per week). (Source: Sky Sports Switzerland)
The Serie A duo of Inter Milan and Juventus are both vying for the Nathan Aké’s signature. Manchester City are thought to be demanding between €30–35 million (£26.3–30.7 million, $34.6–40.3 million) for a player also admired by Crystal Palace. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Thomas Frank is leading the push at Spurs to sign his former Brentford talisman Ivan Toney this January in a desperate attempt to bolster Tottenham’s attack. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Erling Haaland’s entourage have confirmed that the Manchester City forward “would love” to sign for Real Madrid, putting his La Liga arrival down to a matter of when not if. (Source: Jorge Picón)
Virgil van Dijk’s agent offered his client to Real Madrid last summer. The Dutchman delayed signing his new Liverpool contract until it became clear that the Spanish giants weren’t willing to sanction a move. (Source: AS)
There is consternation in the Barcelona dressing room about Marc Bernal’s lack of minutes. Despite being fully involved in first-team training, the heir to Sergio Busquets has been repeatedly overlooked by Hansi Flick in Pedri’s absence. Everton and Chelsea have previously been linked with Bernal. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid have received an offer worth €70 million (£61.4 million, $80.6 million) for Eduardo Camavinga from Newcastle. Madrid have not yet closed the door to . (Source: Fichajes)
Franco Mastantuono has been unsettled at Real Madrid by his diminished game time and a niggling groin injury. (Source: El Nacional)