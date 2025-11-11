Transfer Rumors: Lamine Yamal’s Transfer Demand; Vini Jr Sparks Real Madrid Civil War
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool have come to peace with Ibrahima Konaté’s impending exit this summer as he continues to turn down all offers of a contract extension. The Reds, by contrast, are confident they can secure a superior replacement, with Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni emerging as a leading candidate. (Source: Football Insider)
Manchester United’s leading midfield target Adam Wharton is in talks with Crystal Palace over a contract extension. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
The future of Arsenal and Chelsea target Rafael Leão is “open” despite confidence in the forward from those at AC Milan. (Source: Matteo Moretto)
Chelsea have officially enquired about a move for Como starlet Nico Paz. Real Madrid have a buyback clause worth a paltry €9 million (£7.9 million, $10.4 million) but there is hope from the Blues camp that they can find a way around the Spanish giants. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester City are lining up a shock move for Arsenal fullback Ben White, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates. (Source: Arsenal Insider)
Andy Robertson could return to the Scottish Premiership as soon as January if Celtic are able to pull off a shock move for the Liverpool fullback. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Kobbie Mainoo’s proposed move to Napoli has been thrown into disarray by the growing concerns that manager Antonio Conte, who was thought to be behind the push for the Manchester United midfielder, could soon be sacked. (Source: Football Transfers)
Despite enduring their worst start to a Premier League season under his tenure, Newcastle United have no intention of sacking manager Eddie Howe just yet. (Source: Chronicle Live)
West Ham have given Niclas Füllkrug to leave the club as soon as January amid interest from Wolfsburg and Augsburg. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
La Liga
Real Madrid’s hierarchy and Xabi Alonso have two very contrasting ideas about the best course of action regarding Vinicius Junior. While the club view agreeing a new long-term contract to be a “priority,” they can’t understand why the new manager is ever being benched for Rodrygo. (Source: Carrusel Deportivo)
There is “unrest” in the Real Madrid dressing room as well when it comes to the topic of Alonso. The meticulous coach is described as overbearing and prone to information overloads prompting some players to lose confidence in the summer hire. (Source: Fichajes)
The financial might of the Premier League is such that newly promoted Sunderland are lining up an €80 million (£70.3 million, $92.4 million) offer for Barcelona’s Fermín López. (Source: Fichjaes)
Lamine Yamal has informed Barcelona’s hierarchy that he wants Robert Lewandowski to be handed a new contract this summer despite growing talk of a transfer for the veteran striker. (Source: El Nacional)
Another of Barcelona’s attacking outlets is at risk of being poached after it emerged that Bayern Munich have tabled an offer worth €75 million ($86.6 million) for Dani Olmo. (Source: Fichajes)