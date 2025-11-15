Transfer Rumors: Liverpool’s €200 Million Salah Replacement; Man Utd Hijack Semenyo Deal
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Arsenal have made contact with the agent of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi and are now leading Manchester United in the race for his signature in January. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo with a view to a winter move. (Source: Sky Sports News)
But it is Man Utd who are trying to steal a march in the race for Semenyo, with the Red Devils moving fast to strike a deal even before the January window opens. (Source: Mark Brus)
Chelsea are taking a similar approach with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and are now seen as the England international’s most likely landing spot. A deal could be delayed until the summer, when Palace would be more open to selling. (Source: Fichajes)
Meanwhile, Chelsea have also spoken with Palace about right back Daniel Muñoz as they prepare to rival Barcelona, Man City and Paris Saint-Germain for a deal. (Source: Mark Brus)
Ademola Lookman is seriously considering leaving Atalanta in January and Tottenham Hotspur are among those chasing a transfer. Atlético Madrid are readying a bid of €60 million (£53 million, $69.8 million) for the Nigeria international. (Source: Tutto Juve)
Officials from Newcastle United have reignited their pursuit of goalkeeper James Trafford, who snubbed the Magpies when he joined Man City last summer. While Tottenham and West Ham United are both keen, Newcastle believe they are firmly in the lead after coming close to striking a deal six months ago. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool see Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as their dream replacement for Mohamed Salah, who would be prepared to leave if the Reds splashed out on another right-sided forward. A bid of €200 million (£176.7 million, $232.6 million) is being readied. (Source: Fichajes)
Harvey Elliott needs to make five more appearances for Aston Villa to trigger a permanent transfer from Liverpool worth £35 million ($46.1 million). There is no break clause in the deal and no talks have been held about terminating his loan. (Source: The Athletic)
La Liga
PSG have their sights set on a deal to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior on a free transfer when his contract ends in 2027. (Source: Fichajes)
Vinicius recently informed Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez that he will not sign a new contract if Xabi Alonso remains manager beyond this season. In fact, it was the Brazilian himself who leaked this information to ramp up the pressure. (Source: Pepe Kollins)
Elsewhere, Alonso’s desire to sign a new midfielder has seen Madrid register their interest in Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch, who is seen as a cheaper alternative to the trio of Vitinha, Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister. (Source: Defensa Central)
Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque could reject the chance to join Man Utd in favor of a return to Barcelona, believing he has a point to prove to the Catalan giants after his failed stint with the club. (Source: Football Insider)
Beşiktaş have reached out to Barcelona to negotiate a loan deal for goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who remains undecided on his next move as he nears a return from injury. The Germany international is waiting for more offers closer to January. (Source: SPORT)