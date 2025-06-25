Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Hijack Arsenal’s Gyokeres Deal; Barcelona’s Williams Move Blocked
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool have joined the race to sign Arsenal target Viktor Gyökeres as a replacement for Napoli-bound Darwin Núñez, Correio da Manhã writes, but the Reds will refuse to meet Sporting CP’s asking price of €80 million (£68.2 million, $92.9 million).
Arsenal’s search for cover for Bukayo Saka has brought them to Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, and Tuttomercatoweb claims the two clubs are in active negotiations over a deal which would suit both parties. Chelsea are ready to sell to make room for the arrival of Estêvão.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are confident they will beat Chelsea to the signature of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, per TBR Football. The Dutch international is valued at £40 million ($54.4 million).
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is a target for both Everton and Manchester United, talkSPORT states. The Nigeria international has a relegation release clause of £9 million ($12.3 million).
Another midfielder on the radar of Man Utd is Club Brugge’s Ardon Jashari. Calciomercato notes AC Milan are leading the race after lodging a bid of €30 million (£25.6 million, $34.8 million), but the Red Devils are considering a rival offer.
West Ham United are in front in their bid to sign another Club Brugge midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, according to Sacha Tavolieri. Everton are among the clubs also chasing the 24-year-old.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, according to El Nacional. Offers of around €15 million (£12.8 million, $17.4 million), would be considered to get the German’s salary off the books.
Elsewhere, Chelsea and Man Utd have asked about Ter Stegen’s availability, CaughtOffside states.
Lille striker Jonathan David is in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a free transfer, Get Italian Football News reports. The Canada international’s negotiations with both Juventus and Napoli have slowed down as a result.
Aston Villa need to raise £30 million ($40.8 million) through player sales before the end of June to avoid breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Football Insider claims. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is a candidate to leave, while Leander Dendoncker, Louie Barry and Kaine Kesler-Hayden have all been told to find new clubs.
La Liga
Athletic Club are trying to block Barcelona’s move to sign Nico Williams, according to Cadena SER. An official complaint will be submitted to La Liga accusing the Blaugrana of not yet being under 1:1 spending rules and, therefore, unable to finance such a deal legally.
Despite suggestions of a higher price tag, CaughtOffside states Arsenal could sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo for no more than €85 million (£72.5 million, $98.7 million). Chelsea and Man Utd are both monitoring the Brazil international.
Man City are also keen on Rodrygo, and Jose Claros claims a formal approach will be made after the Club World Cup.
AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona center back Andreas Christensen, Fichajes reports. A surplus of defenders could see the La Liga champions agree to a cut-price sale.
Potentially coming in at Barcelona could be Al Hilal right back João Cancelo. El Nacional claims a number of first-team players have requested his return and manager Hansi Flick has approved a deal which would cost close to €15 million ($17.4 million).
Valencia defender César Tárrega is in the sights of Newcastle United, ElDesmarque writes. The 23-year-old is not looking to leave the club this summer.