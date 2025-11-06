Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Make World Record Defender Bid; Flick to Quit Barcelona
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are prepared to make Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni the most expensive defender in soccer history with a €100 million (£88.1 million, $114.9 million) offer this January. (Source: Fichajes)
The reigning Premier League champions have also enquired about a move for Kenan Yıldız, along with another unnamed English club. Were Liverpool to snap up the highly rated (and highly priced) Juventus forward, they would have to offload one of their existing high earners. (Source: Indykalia)
Arsenal are expected to demand well in excess of £80 million ($104.3 million) for captain Martin Ødegaard, putting him comfortably out of Barcelona’s price range. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea are chasing after RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, the 18-year-old winger who has also attracted interest from Manchester United. (Source: The Chelsea Chronicle)
Everton have no intention of letting Jarrad Branthwaite leave the Hill Dickinson Stadium in January despite being faced with mounting interest from Manchester United. The English center back is rated at £70 million ($91.3 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)
Liverpool have been tipped to shortlist Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen as a candidate to replace Arne Slot in the Anfield dugout should the Dutchman leave Anfield. (Source: SPORT)
Hertha BSC’s Kennet Eichhorn has caught the eye of some of Europe’s elite after becoming the second youngest professional German footballer ever. Manchester City have joined a competitive race which also involves Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. (Source: Sport)
La Liga
Hansi Flick has become increasingly drained by his experience as Barcelona coach and plans on stepping down at the end of the season. (Source: ABC)
Napoli are lining up a €30 million ($34.4 million) bid for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó as an alternative to Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid have set a minimum asking price of €150 million ($172.1 million) for Vinicius Junior now that contract extension talks have drawn to a complete standstill. (Source: El Chiringuito)
Vinicius is thought to be “bored” by Xabi Alonso’s current tactical setup, which could inform his next transfer decision. (Source: Indykalia)
If Barcelona are to have any chance of signing Marcus Rashford next summer, the Man Utd loanee will be forced to take a pay cut. (Source: Andy Brassell)
PSG are expected to hijack Barcelona’s deal for Crystal Palace fullback Daniel Muñoz as an emergency replacement for the injured Achraf Hakimi. (Source: Fichajes)