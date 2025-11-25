Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Table €120 Million Midfielder Bid; Mbappe Leads Alonso Revolt
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Sensing the unease at Real Madrid, Manchester United are lining up an offer of €120 million (£105.5 million, $138.1 million) for Federico Valverde this January. (Source: El Nacional)
Manchester City have slapped a club-record €180 million (£158.2 million, $207.2 million) offer on the table for Paris Saint-Germain’s Désiré Doué. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal have seen an opening bid for Auxerre’s prodigious talent Elyes Saïdi turned down ahead of the January transfer window. (Source: AfricaFoot)
In the 24 hours which followed Liverpool’s bleak defeat to Nottingham Forest, the club’s “unhappy” board held talks with Arne Slot regarding his delicate position at the helm. Should negative results persist, the Dutch boss’s position will no longer be safe. (Source: Krrish)
Marseille’s teenage forward Robinio Vaz has elbowed his way into the status as a target for Chelsea. Arsenal are also thought to be admirers. (Source: AfricaFoot)
Liverpool’s interest in Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise has not faded. In fact, the Reds would be willing to splash €200 million (£175.8 million, $230.2 million) on the former Crystal Palace forward. (Source: Fichajes)
Napoli’s push to land Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo on loan in January has been boosted by Ruben Amorim’s softening stance on a winter exit. Antonio Conte has also pointed out his lack of midfield options to the club. (Source: Calciomercato)
There are no plans to sack Thomas Frank at Tottenham Hotspur despite growing fan unrest. (Source: Football Insider)
There is no doubt that 2026 will see Carlos Baleba leave Brighton & Hove Albion for “a big” Premier League team. Man Utd are currently at the front of that queue of suitors who may be forced to wait until the summer given the Cameroon international’s involvement at AFCON. (Source: AfricaFoot)
Sporting CP’s Gonçalo Inácio is thought to be among Liverpool’s January targets as an alternative to Marc Guéhi. (Source: CaughtOffside)
La Liga
Kylian Mbappé and Vincius Junior are not alone in losing faith in Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, whose position has become increasingly delicate following an ever-growing disconnect between the playing and coaching staffs. (Source: El Nacional)
Alonso’s job is thought to be on the line over the next spate of fixtures. Following an ultimatum from club president Florentino Pérez, it is win-or-bust for the Basque boss as Madrid take on Olympiacos, Girona and Athletic Club. (Source: Fichajes)
Unrest at Real Madrid is not limited to Alonso. Mbappé and Jude Bellingham are said to have taken against Vinicius Jr in what has been explosively described as a “war in the dressing.” (Source: El Nacional)
There is an agreement in principle between Eric García and Barcelona about a new contract for the versatile Spaniard. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Ferran Torres is next on Barcelona’s list of contract renewals. The striker turned down offers from Saudi Arabia worth up to €20 million ($23 million) per year in salary to prioritize fighting for his spot in Catalonia. (Source: Krrish)