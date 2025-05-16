Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Learn of New Antony Interest, Real Madrid Plot €200m Spending Spree
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe are readying a bid to sign Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to Sözcü. The Turkish side will offer an initial loan with the option to make the move permanent.
With Christopher Nkunku facing an uncertain future at Chelsea, Foot Mercato state Liverpool have reached out to the France forward. Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are both chasing his signature.
Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Monaco right-back Vanderson, GIVEMESPORT report. Man Utd are considering launching a rival bid for the defender, who is valued at £30 million ($39.8 million).
Spurs have also been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, per FussballTransfers. The Germany winger is in a contract stand-off with his current side after changing agents midway through negotiations.
Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki has his heart set on joining Liverpool, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Reds are looking at Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz as it stands but have not ruled out a move for the Frenchman.
Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, Fichajes state. The Spaniard is said to favor a move to a club that can offer him regular minutes — he's also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.
Flamengo right-back Wesley has approved a summer switch to Manchester City, Coluna do Fla write. Arsenal and Man Utd have both made inquiries, while Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Barcelona are all named as potential suitors.
Chelsea are demanding a fee of €50 million (£42 million, $55.8 million) to sell center-back Renato Veiga following his loan spell with Juventus, Calciomercato state. That fee is too high for the Serie A side, who are now looking elsewhere.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in disagreement with sporting director Andrea Berta over which striker to sign, Simon Phillips reports. Arteta favors RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško but Berta is pushing for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres.
Aston Villa want to keep defender Axel Disasi following his loan spell from Chelsea, according to Foot Mercato. Talks between the clubs will be held at the end of the season once their battle for Champions League qualification is over.
West Ham United fear midfielder Lucas Paquetá could receive a significant suspension for gambling breaches and are looking to sell him this summer, per RTI Esporte. Brazilian side Flamengo are chasing his signature.
La Liga
New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso will be given €200 million ($222.9 million) to spend this summer, according to Fichajes. Among his targets is PSG midfielder Vitinha, with a bid of €110 million ($122.6 million) to be submitted soon.
Also under consideration at Real Madrid is Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Football Insider add. Alonso plans to use his contacts at Anfield to try and push through an ambitious transfer.
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi remains an option for Real Madrid despite his agreement with Arsenal, per AS. The Spain international has not signed a contract with the Premier League side and Alonso could try convince him to move to Madrid instead.
Gavi‘s limited role under Hansi Flick at Barcelona has sparked interest from Atlético Madrid, Fichajes state. Barcelona do not want to sell and would demand an enormous fee.
Real Betis are struggling to strike a deal to keep Man Utd loanee Antony beyond this season, El Nacional claim. The Red Devils have been notified of fresh interest from another La Liga side, Villarreal.
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is urging the club to complete a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., according to Defensa Central. The 14-year-old, son of the iconic Al Nassr striker, has also been scouted by Man Utd and Tottenham.