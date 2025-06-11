Transfer Rumors: Man Utd, Arsenal Learn Gyokeres Decision; Alvarez Fires Barcelona Demand
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyökeres has supposedly refused to ever play for Sporting CP again following the club’s public rebuttal of a previously agreed arrangement to sell him for £59 million ($80 million), Record claim.
Real Madrid want to accelerate the exit of Rodrygo, Fichajes muse, with Arsenal cited as the Premier League club most keenly chasing after the Brazilian forward.
The Gunners have also been closely tracking Benjamin Šeško, however, negotiations with RB Leipzig have hit a roadblock according to the Independent. The Bundesliga outfit are demanding the striker’s full release clause of £65 million ($88.1 million). CaughtOffside. writes that Arsenal have set a firm deadline of June 15 before they move on to other targets.
Chelsea face competition from Arsenal and Crystal Palace for the signature of Sporting CP center back Ousmane Diomande O Jogo reports.
There is expected to be a gap in the Blues’ backline following news from Football Insider that Chelsea are willing to offload Benoît Badiashile and Axel Disasi. Only Badiashile made it into the Club World Cup roster.
In his continued raid of Premier League players, Bayer Leverkusen’s new boss Erik ten Hag is eyeing up Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, per Fabrizio Romano. Any deal for the England international would be separate from the Florian Wirtz negotiations.
Brentford’s Yegor Yarmolyuk has been tipped by CaughtOffside as a target for Tottenham Hotspur and freshly promoted Premier League side Leeds United. The same outlet insists that Spurs’ Thomas Frank-inspired raid of Brentford doesn’t end there, naming Mikkel Damsgaard as another target.
Liverpool are one of seven Premier League clubs thought to be interested in Sunderland’s teenage talent Chris Rigg, TEAMtalk reveal. The boyhood Black Cat is also on the radar of Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.
La Liga
Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is under pressure from Julián Alvarez to build a squad which can compete at the top level of Spanish and European football, El Nacional alleges. If the Argentine forward is not satisfied with the club’s 2025–26 campaign, it is claimed that he will push for a move away, with Barcelona the clear favorites. Arsenal and Liverpool have also been floated as potential destinations.
Bournemouth have emerged as surprise contenders for Barcelona fullback Gerard Martín, Fichajes claim.
In retaliation against Benfica, who have stopped Real Madrid from signing Álvaro Carreras before the Club World Cup, DefensaCentral claims that the Spanish giants are blocking their Portuguese counterparts from sealing a deal for Fran García.
Pep Guardiola is considering a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, according to Fichajes. The German shot-stopper’s position as No. 1 has been undermined by the impending arrival of Joan García and the Catalans are expected to push for his departure. Manchester City may be his next destination.
In more of a boost for Barcelona, El Nacional claim that Marcus Rashford has told his agents that he “only” wants to leave Manchester United for the Catalan giants.