Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Bid for £100 Million Midfielder; Real Madrid Legend Eyes Alonso Job
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have tabled an official bid for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton in the hope of beating Liverpool to his signature. The exact sum involved has not been disclosed, but the Eagles are thought to value their star midfielder at north of £100 million ($131.6 million). (Source: Indykalia)
Wharton is not the only United midfield target thought to command big money. Elliot Anderson will not be available for sale in January and if the Red Devils are to secure their man, Nottingham Forest are demanding a club-record fee of more than £100 million. (Source: The Telegraph)
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes is another target for United, although they are hoping that his side get relegated this summer to avoid paying a premium on the Brazilian. (Source: Football Insider)
Arsenal have settled on an offer of €60 million (£53 million, $69.7 million) with a further €20 million in “achievable” bonuses for Real Madrid star forward Rodrygo. Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is willing to accept such an approach. (Source: Football365)
Liverpool’s most recent contract offer for Ibrahima Konaté, which is described as “very generous,” will be their last of the season. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Man Utd have been contacted by Conor Gallagher’s agent in search of a winter move. The Atlético Madrid is thought to be keen on moving to Old Trafford. (Source: Indykalia)
Chelsea have tabled an opening offer of €10 million (£8.8 million, $11.6 million) for Cruzeiro’s 17-year-old wonderkid Felipe Morais, who has a €100 million release clause in his contract. While the Brazilian side are not expecting anyone to pay nine digits for a player with zero senior appearances, the Blues will have to stump up more cash to get their target. (Source: PH Cruzeirense)
Man Utd will have to pay €80 million (£70.6 million, $93 million) if they want to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi. Chelsea are also interested in the speedster. (Source: Sky Sport Switzerland)
There are no plans from Bayern Munich to send Nicolas Jackson back to Chelsea this winter. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
The door to a move for Kenan Yıldız has been nudged ajar by the revelation that Juventus are unwilling to meet his annual wage demands of €6 million (£5.3 million, $7 million). Arsenal and Chelsea, who both operate with far larger salaries than the Serie A side, are circling with intent. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Borussia Dortmund’s prolific forward Serhou Guirassy is set to be offered to Manchester United this summer as the Red Devils go in search of a new striker. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a sensational return to the Real Madrid dugout for a third time as the pressure builds on Xabi Alonso. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona are keeping tabs on an unlikely return to Catalonia for João Cancelo, who is currently playing his club soccer at Al Hilal. (Source: Ekrem Konur)
Erling Haaland’s proposed move to Real Madrid—which the Manchester City striker is keen to make—can only happen if Vinicius Junior does not sign a new contract with the Spanish giants. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given up hope of winning the race for Julián Alvarez despite competing interest from Chelsea and Barcelona. (Source: Sky Sport Switzerland)
Barcelona are prepared to rival Real Madrid for Dayot Upamecano. Talks over a contract extension with Bayern Munich are thought to be “stalling” with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool also waiting in the wings. (Source: Ekrem Konur)