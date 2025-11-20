Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Eye €90 Million Casemiro Replacement; Real Madrid Reject Vini Jr Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United’s first bid for Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni has been surprisingly knocked back. The Red Devils, who are in search of a Casemiro replacement, tabled a lucrative offer of €90 million (£79.3 million, $104.2 million), which consisted of €70 million upfront with a further €20 million in add-ons. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal and Bukayo Saka have reached a “full agreement” over a “historic” new contract which will stretch until 2030. (Source: Mark Brus)
Atlético Madrid are mulling over an opening bid of €40 million (£35.3 million, $46.3 million) for Chelsea star fullback Marc Cucurella. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea and Liverpool have not yet given up hope of snagging Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız. Arsenal are also chasing after the contract holdout. (Source: Simon Phillips)
United’s interest in Karim Adeyemi is advancing but Arsenal are thought to be leading the race for the jet-heeled Borussia Dortmund winger. (Source: TEAMtalk)
AC Milan and Roma have emerged as unlikely contenders in the race to sign West Ham United’s Niclas Füllkrug in January. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal are challenging Bournemouth for Nordsjælland’s exciting young midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi. (Source: Daily Mail)
Roma are sniffing around a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s mercurial summer arrival Mathys Tel. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Man Utd have been given renewed hope in their attempts to sign Rúben Neves from Al Hilal as soon as January, with a deal worth €20 million (£17.6 million, $23.2 million) on the table. Newcastle are also interested in the Portugal international. (Source: Mark Brus)
La Liga
Real Madrid have made it clear that they will not accept any offers for Vinicius Junior of €100 million (£88.1 million, $115.8 million) or below, thereby dismissing Liverpool’s interest in the Brazilian for a fee in that region. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona have received their first loan offer for the divisive goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen from Beşiktaş. The Turkish side are willing to cover the shot-stopper’s salary and agree to a non-obligatory buy-option of €8 million ($9.3 million). (Source: SPORT)
Bayern Munich and Barcelona are both sounding out a move for Bayer Leverkusen left back Alejandro Grimaldo. (Source: Radio MARCA)
Should Harry Kane join Barcelona next summer, it would set in motion a transfer merry-go-round which could take Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović to Bayern Munich. (Source: Fichajes)
Real Madrid’s interest in Rodri is cooling given their lingering concerns over his fitness at Manchester City. (Source: Paco González)