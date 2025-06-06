Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Near Double Signing; Rodrygo Makes Real Madrid Demand
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are close to finalising two signings for a combined €100 million (£84.3 million, $114.4 million), Fichajes report. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is due to join from Aston Villa, with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres set to follow.
Another target for Man Utd is Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin,TBR Football claim. The Red Devils are on a list of suitors which also includes Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.
Liverpool are watching Newcastle’s contract negotiations with striker Alexander Isak, Rousing The Kop state. The Reds have not given up hope of a deal and will make an approach if the Sweden international does not ink fresh terms this summer.
Meanwhile, BILD state Liverpool’s triumph over Bayern Munich in pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz has rocked the Bundesliga champions, who were prepared to offer a superior contract to the one on offer at Anfield. Wirtz stands to earn a weekly salary of £340,000 ($461,000) in England.
Bayern’s search for a new forward could take them to Man Utd winger Antony. Sport1 state contact has been made between the two parties and Bayern are currently the only suitor capable of meeting the Red Devils’ demands.
Napoli have set their sights on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah as their top target, La Gazzetta dello Sport claim. That interest is backed up by The Telegraph, who note Chelsea are not actively looking to sell the academy graduate after being impressed by his performances this season.
Chalobah’s future could be dictated by whether Chelsea sign a new center back this summer. According to El Chiringuito, the Blues have joined Man Utd in making an offer for Aymeric Laporte as the former Manchester City defender prepares to leave Al Nassr.
Angel Gomes has rejected approaches from both Tottenham and West Ham in favor of signing on with Marseille, RMC Sport report. The England international is leaving Lille on a free transfer.
Manchester City will demand £40 million ($54.3 million) to sell winger Jack Grealish this summer, per The Sun. There is interest from Aston Villa, Everton, Napoli, Newcastle and West Ham.
La Liga
Arsenal are ready to submit a bid of €70 million (£59 million, $80.1 million) for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, Fichajes state. Madrid will only entertain offers if Rodrygo specifically requests a transfer.
Rodrygo plans to meet with new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso to discuss his future, according toHand of Arsenal. The Brazilian will demand a place on the left side of the team’s attack—the position currently held by Vinicius Junior.
RAC1 claim Barcelona are not operating under La Liga’s 1:1 financial rules and face a summer of significant sales if they want to register any new signings.
One such departure could be center back Ronald Araujo. El Nacional say Juventus are readying a bid of €40 million ($45.8 million), but Barcelona are holding out for €60 million ($68.7 million).
Barcelona have agreed a deal worth up to €10 million (€11.4 million) to sign 16-year-old Dinamo winger Cardoso Varela, per sportske novosti. The young forward will remain with his current club for at least one more season but could delay his move to Camp Nou until 2027.
Real Madrid could lose a youngster of their own as MARCA state Borussia Dortmund have offered €6 million ($6.9 million) for 18-year-old center back Diego Aguado, who will travel with Madrid to the Club World Cup before making a decision on his future.
MLS
Despite reports suggesting otherwise, amNewYork state former Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is not a target for the New York Red Bulls.
Dutch side PSV Eindhoven are interested in Charlotte FC center back Adilson Malanda, per VI. However, the 23-year-old is currently only seen as a backup target.