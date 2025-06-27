Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Join Isak Race; Arsenal Handed Rodrygo Boost
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Newcastle United are ready to make a big push to keep striker Alexander Isak away from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, TuttoJuve states. The Magpies had been keen on Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović but have now ended their interest.
Fenerbahçe have abandoned a move for Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho, according to Fanatik. Manager José Mourinho spoke with close friend Ruben Amorim to find out why Sancho had been exiled from the team and has now advised his club against pursuing a deal.
Chelsea have joined the race for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, per CaughtOffside. Brighton & Hove Albion have shown the strongest interest but Aston Villa, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are all tracking the England Under-21 international.
Despite having struck a deal to sign Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca, Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli claims Napoli have decided to put their full focus into signing Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez.
After missing out on Athletic Club winger Nico Williams to Barcelona, Arsenal are set to pursue Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, Fichajes reports. While not desperate to sell, the Bundesliga side would be open to significant offers.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has banished goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović to the reserve squad because of his conduct in transfer negotiations. Yağız Sabuncuoğlu claims the Blues boss wants to sell the Galatasaray target as soon as possible.
Another player leaving Chelsea could be Portugal international João Félix. BBC Sport notes clubs in Saudi Arabia are plotting moves.
Tottenham Hotspur are ready to trigger the £68 million ($93.3 million) release clause of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Ezi, per TEAMtalk. Palace are open to a payment plan as long as they receive £45 million ($61.8 million) up front—a demand Spurs are happy to meet.
Manchester City are demanding €15 million (£12.8 million, $17.6 million) to sell young defender Callum Doyle, Tuttomercatoweb reports. Udinese are keen but are highly unlikely to meet that asking price.
La Liga
Gavi has warned Barcelona that he will not spend another season operating as a backup option, according to Don Balon. The midfielder is prepared to wait until the January transfer window but could force an exit if his situation does not improve.
Man Utd and Bayern Munich have joined Juventus in pursuit of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, El Nacional states. The Uruguay international is not up for sale but offers of over €40 million (£34.1 million, $46.8 million) will be listened to.
Atlético Madrid play to use €15 million ($17.6 million) of the money raised through Nico Williams’s sale to re-sign Al Nassr center back Aymeric Laporte, Estadio Deportivo reports. Osasuna duo Jesús Areso and Aimar Oroz are also targets.
Rodrygo has not yet ruled out a move away from Real Madrid, ABC claims. The winger will hold talks with his representatives and his family before making a decision, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all interested in doing business.
From Real Madrid’s perspective, Cadena SER adds club officials will warn Rodrygo that he must raise his level before the end of the summer transfer window if he wants to avoid being sold.
One player who is certain of their desire to remain with Real Madrid is goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. MARCA states the Ukraine international is happy to stay as Thibaut Courtois’s understudy and would only consider leaving if an “irresistible offer” arrives.