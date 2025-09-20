Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Make Mainoo Swap Bid; Saliba Rejects Arsenal Contract
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Chelsea have abandoned hope of signing Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi, who has his heart set on a move to Liverpool next summer. (Source: Simon Phillips)
Manchester United have launched a bid of €50 million (£43.6 million, $58.8 million) for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde which would also see Kobbie Mainoo move to the Santiago Bernabéu in exchange. (Source: Defensa Central)
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both seen as “more realistic” landing spots for Mainoo, whose priority is to fight for his future at United. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Both Juventus and Roma are also tracking Mainoo, who could be allowed to leave on loan if his role does not improve before January. (Source: ASRoma Live)
After being banned for a positive doping test, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is ready to walk away from football and is eyeing a career in sprinting, with an appearance at the 2028 Olympic Games in his sights. (Source: MARCA)
Manchester City will demand well over £150 million ($202.3 million) to sell striker Erling Haaland next summer amid speculative interest from Barcelona. (Source: Football Insider)
Newcastle United have asked about the possibility of signing Real Madrid striker Endrick on loan in the January transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)
Aston Villa tried harder than any other club to sign AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemakers this summer but the Belgian is now expected to sign a new contract. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
With pressure mounting on Graham Potter, West Ham United have held talks with former Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo. (Source: talkSPORT)
The agent of Arsenal defender William Saliba has requested an urgent meeting with club officials to discuss their latest contract offer, which has been deemed unacceptable by the Real Madrid target. (Source: indykalia)
La Liga
Real Madrid officials have warned Saudi Arabian dealmakers that they will have to trigger Vinicius Junior’s release clause of €1 billion ($1.4 billion) to sign him in 2026, regardless of his contract situation. (Source: Defensa Central)
Real Madrid are ready to negotiate with Arsenal over William Saliba, who is “willing to seek a new project” and is valued at €80 million (£69.7 million, $94 million). (Source: El Desmarque)
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi has informed his agents that he wants to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, despite being close to joining Liverpool just weeks ago. (Source: The Mirror)
Luis Suárez has spoken with fellow Uruguayan Ronald Araújo to encourage him to swap Barcelona for Liverpool next summer. (Source: E-Notícies)
Barcelona sporting director Deco is working to sign Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva on a free transfer at the end of the current season. (Source: Fichajes)