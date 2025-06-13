Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Reignite Osimhen Interest; Real Madrid Eye Rodri; Arsenal Make Sesko Breakthrough
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have reignited their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Foot Mercato claims. While also still interested in Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, United are back in talks with the Nigeria international, who will be available for €75 million (£63.9 million, $86.9 million).
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Igor has revealed to Trivela that striker João Pedro has asked to leave the club. With a preference to live in London, Pedro would prefer to join Arsenal or Chelsea rather than Liverpool.
It would take a bid of at least £75 million ($102 million) to convince Newcastle United to sell winger Anthony Gordon, according to Football Insider. Liverpool are back in pursuit of the England international.
After returning from his loan with Chelsea, Jadon Sancho has emerged as a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers, per TodoFichajes. Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to sign the Man Utd winger.
Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Durán wants to leave Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr and is keen to return to the Premier League where, according to TEAMtalk, there is interest from Fulham, West Ham United and Wolves.
Arsenal have made a breakthrough in negotiations with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Šeško, FootballTransfers claims. Positive talks over the structure of a bid are expected to lead to an offer of €100 million (£85.2 million, $115.8 million).
Towering Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade has emerged as a target for Chelsea, BILD reports. An approach for the 23-year-old, who is also wanted by Atlético Madrid, was made earlier this week.
La Liga
Aware that they have missed out on the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, Real Madrid are searching for an alternative target. According to AS, Manchester City’s Rodri is the dream target and Madrid are ready to wait until next summer to sign the Spain international if center back Dean Huijsen proves comfortable enough with the ball at his feet this season.
Zubimendi may not be the only player leaving Real Sociedad this summer as El Nacional claims Bayern Munich are looking to sign winger Takefusa Kubo for a fee of €35 million ($40.5 million).
Barcelona are not actively looking to sell midfielder Fermín López, SPORT states, but would listen to substantial offers if they arrived. The La Liga champions need to make a significant sale if they are to sign Liverpool winger Luis Díaz.
Bayer Leverkusen’s search for a replacement for Florian Wirtz has brought them to Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz. Fichajes expects an imminent bid which could be “hard to ignore”.
While Real Betis are determined to re-sign Antony from Man Utd, they have set their sights on Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa as an alternative. According to TodoFichajes, the Italian is keen on making the move, having seen how well Antony managed to reignite his stalling career with the club.