SI

Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Mega Camavinga Bid; Real Madrid Hijack Isak Deal

Rasmus Højlund, Christopher Nkunku, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and more feature in today’s gossip.

Grey Whitebloom

Eduardo Camavinga (left) and Alexander Isak headline today’s gossip.
Eduardo Camavinga (left) and Alexander Isak headline today’s gossip. / Jean Catuffe/Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Rasmus Hojlund
Rasmus Hojlund has struggled at Man Utd / IMAGO / Every Second Media

A move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is being mulled over by Manchester United after missing out on Carlos Baleba, per Fichajes. Madrid are demanding €80 million (£69.1 million, $93.4 million) for the Frenchman.

United’s Rasmus Højlund is not rated as AC Milan’s top striker target this summer by Alfredo Pedulla, with the Serie A side thought to be prioritizing a move for Dušan Vlahović.

Bayern Munich’s approach for Chelsea misfit Christopher Nkunku has been rivalled by a later flurry of interest from Inter Milan, per CaughtOffside.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked by GIVEMESPORT with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo. Interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid is also thought to exist.

Alejandro Garnacho’s ambitions to leave Manchester United for Chelsea is underpinned by his desire to play for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. Gastón Edul reports that the fleet-footed winger is at risk of missing Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Arsenal’s chances of snapping up Atalanta’s wantaway winger Ademola Lookman has been dealt a major blow by CaughtOffside, who claim that no offer has been made by the north London outfit and one is not forthcoming.

Manchester City’s freshly recruited goalkeeper James Trafford is expected to leave the Etihad as soon as next summer if Gianluigi Donnarumma is signed, according to Tyrone Marshall.

Brentford and Leeds United are leading Everton in the race for Getafe’s Christantus Uche, Carrusel Deportivo writes.

La Liga

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford played a little over 25 minutes in his official Barcelona debut. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Real Madrid have been tipped to make a sensational late swoop for Newcastle United striker and long-time Liverpool target Alexander Isak, le10sport claim. Madrid are thought to be reluctant to stretch beyond €150 million (£129.5 million, $175.1 million).

Chelsea are lining up a €50 million ($58.4 million) bid for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, so claim Fichajes.

Borussia Dortmund have been credited with interest in Barcelona academy gem Guillermo Fernández by El Nacional.

Former Manchester United target Vlahović has been tipped by Jose Ignacio Fernández to replace Alexander Sørloth at Atlético Madrid this summer.

Marcus Rashford is pushing for a starting berth at Barcelona but Hansi Flick is demanding more intensity off the ball from his Manchester United loanee, per El Nacional.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer