Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Mega Camavinga Bid; Real Madrid Hijack Isak Deal
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
A move for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is being mulled over by Manchester United after missing out on Carlos Baleba, per Fichajes. Madrid are demanding €80 million (£69.1 million, $93.4 million) for the Frenchman.
United’s Rasmus Højlund is not rated as AC Milan’s top striker target this summer by Alfredo Pedulla, with the Serie A side thought to be prioritizing a move for Dušan Vlahović.
Bayern Munich’s approach for Chelsea misfit Christopher Nkunku has been rivalled by a later flurry of interest from Inter Milan, per CaughtOffside.
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked by GIVEMESPORT with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Takefusa Kubo. Interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid is also thought to exist.
Alejandro Garnacho’s ambitions to leave Manchester United for Chelsea is underpinned by his desire to play for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. Gastón Edul reports that the fleet-footed winger is at risk of missing Lionel Scaloni’s squad.
Arsenal’s chances of snapping up Atalanta’s wantaway winger Ademola Lookman has been dealt a major blow by CaughtOffside, who claim that no offer has been made by the north London outfit and one is not forthcoming.
Manchester City’s freshly recruited goalkeeper James Trafford is expected to leave the Etihad as soon as next summer if Gianluigi Donnarumma is signed, according to Tyrone Marshall.
Brentford and Leeds United are leading Everton in the race for Getafe’s Christantus Uche, Carrusel Deportivo writes.
La Liga
Real Madrid have been tipped to make a sensational late swoop for Newcastle United striker and long-time Liverpool target Alexander Isak, le10sport claim. Madrid are thought to be reluctant to stretch beyond €150 million (£129.5 million, $175.1 million).
Chelsea are lining up a €50 million ($58.4 million) bid for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, so claim Fichajes.
Borussia Dortmund have been credited with interest in Barcelona academy gem Guillermo Fernández by El Nacional.
Former Manchester United target Vlahović has been tipped by Jose Ignacio Fernández to replace Alexander Sørloth at Atlético Madrid this summer.
Marcus Rashford is pushing for a starting berth at Barcelona but Hansi Flick is demanding more intensity off the ball from his Manchester United loanee, per El Nacional.