Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Prioritize Leao; Messi Receives Blockbuster Contract Offer; Chelsea Make Rashford Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Marcus Rashford is aware he will have to wait until late in the transfer window if he wants to join Barcelona, SPORT writes. The Manchester United forward has already turned down approaches from Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Saudi Arabia.
Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, according to The Mirror. The Eagles want over £40 million ($54.9 million) to sell the England international.
Arsenal have opened talks with Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman over a summer transfer, per AFTV. The Nigerian is entering the final two years of his contract.
The Gunners are also looking to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze. FootballTransfers states Bukayo Saka has been urging his fellow England international to join Arsenal this summer.
RB Leipzig duo Xavi Simons and Antonio Nusa are emerging as significant targets for Newcastle, Fichajes claims. A double swoop would set the Magpies back around £100 million ($137.2 million).
With Man Utd yet to make a move, Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, The Mirror reports. The Red Devils would need to sell André Onana before being in a position to bid.
One player who could arrive at Man Utd is AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. CaughtOffside names the Portugal international as a priority target who could cost around £70 million ($96 million).
Brentford are holding out for a fee of £70 million ($96 million) to sell forward Bryan Mbeumo to Man Utd, FootballTransfers reports. The Red Devils’ latest offer was worth just £62.5 million ($85.7 million).
Manchester City are ready to launch a bid for Newcastle right back Tino Livramento, per GIVEMESPORT, but officials at St James’s Park are confident he will reject the chance to leave.
La Liga
Barcelona sporting director Deco is readying his transfer plans for 2026, El Nacional reports. On the radar are Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez and Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté, the latter of whom could be available on a free transfer.
Earlier in the transfer window, Athletic Club winger Nico Williams met with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to confirm his preference to join the club this summer, Defensa Central claims. The Spain international even admitted to being a Madrid fan but, after being rejected, is set to join Barcelona instead.
Real Madrid striker Endrick is sweating over his role at the club following the emergence of Gonzalo García, MARCA writes. A decision on the latter’s short-term future is being nervously awaited.
Real Sociedad and Villarreal are both battling Juventus for the signature of Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, per Mirko Di Natale. A deal would be worth around €14 million (£12 million, $16.4 million).
MLS
Officials from the Saudi Pro League have offered a blockbuster contract to Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi which would rival the earnings of Cristiano Ronaldo, TEAMtalk claims. Al Hilal are the likeliest landing spot in Messi does accept a move.
Linked with a move to Inter Miami is Atlético midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. Fichajes claim he could link up with international teammate Messi this summer after entering the final year of his contract.