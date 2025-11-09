Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Make Raphinha Bid; Liverpool Lead Osimhen Race
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Pep Guardiola is furious with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland over his desire to leave and join Real Madrid. The manager has clashed with high-ranking officials over their decision to agree to include a release clause in the Norway international’s contract. (Source: Defensa Central)
Manchester United are ready to bid €120 million (£105.6 million, $138.8 million) to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha if they manage to qualify for next season’s Champions League. (Source: Fichajes)
Potentially leaving Man Utd in January could be midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, with Napoli advancing in talks over a potential loan deal. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both chasing a deal for 21-year-old Wolfsburg center back Konstantinos Koulierakis. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Meanwhile, Liverpool are also interested in signing Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, who remains a target for Chelsea. (Source: Mark Brus)
Arsenal could give winger Leandro Trossard another new contract in the coming months, but perhaps only as a tool to increase his transfer value ahead of the 2026 summer window. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea have spoken with Crystal Palace over a move for midfielder Adam Wharton. The Eagles are considering accepting a swap deal which would see them re-sign Blues defender Trevoh Chalobah. (Source: Aarón Ramiro)
Liverpool are leading the race to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen but Chelsea, Man Utd, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all chasing the Nigeria international’s signature. (Source: Fanatik)
Aston Villa’s plans for the January transfer window will revolve around the signing of a new “top class” striker. (Source: Football Insider)
Reports of Sandro Tonali’s homesickness have piqued the interest of Juventus, but the Newcastle midfielder is dreaming of a return to AC Milan instead. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
La Liga
Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is not happy with the general personality in his squad and is keen to sign more like-minded players. He has identified Real Madrid left back Ferland Mendy as a key target. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid are hopeful of landing a surprise €30 million (£26.4 million, $34.7 million) windfall as Tottenham pursue a move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, for whom they hold a 50% sell-on clause. (Source: Defensa Central)
Chelsea and PSG have emerged as competition for Barcelona in pursuit of Crystal Palace right back Daniel Muñoz. (Source: Fichajes)
Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong plans to leave the club next summer and, despite a growing list of suitors, has made joining Barcelona his priority. (Source: SPORT)
Barcelona are ready to pay around €40 million (£35.2 million, $46.3 million) to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck in January, with manager Hansi Flick adamant he needs a new starting defender. (Source: E-Notícies)