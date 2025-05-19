Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Make Record-Breaking Simons Bid; Real Madrid Offered Saliba Swap
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have lodged a bit of €135 million (£113.6 million, $150.9 million) to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, per Fichajes. The Dutchman—who would become the most expensive player in United history at that price—reportedly wants to leave this summer in search of a new challenge.
Also interested in Simons are Liverpool, with TBR Football stating the Reds are looking at attacking options to replace the creativity lost by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impending exit.
The Sun claim Arsenal have joined the race for wantaway Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku. Man Utd, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and West Ham United are all thought to be interested in the Frenchman.
RB Leipzig are also considering re-signing Nkunku, Simon Phillips adds. Such a move could open the door to a potential swap deal, with Chelsea known admirers of Benjamin Šeško, Castello Lukeba, Simons and Loïs Openda.
Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is keen on a summer reunion with Sporting CP midfielder Pedro Gonçalves, according to Theatre of Red. Scouts will track his recovery from a long-term injury before making a final decision over a possible bid.
Napoli have reignited their contact with the agents of Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, state Calciomercato. The Uruguay international is unsure whether to move to Italy or accept the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.
Núñez is one of the top priorities for the four Public Investment Fund-owned clubs in Saudi Arabia—Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli—according to Asharq Al-Awsat. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool’s Luis Díaz are also of interest.
Turkish giants Beşiktaş want a new goalkeeper and are targeting Altay Bayındır of Man Utd, per Posta. The stopper is valued at €6 million (£5.1 million, $6.7 million), but Beşiktaş have only offered half that fee thus far.
Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides interested in signing Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford this summer, Football Insider state. The Englishman is prepared to leave on loan again this summer if the right permanent move does not arrive.
After losing out on Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, TEAMtalk state Chelsea are seriously considering making a bid for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. A deal could be worth up to €50 million (£42.1 million, $55.9 million)
Juventus are close to tying rightback Nicolò Savona down to a new contract amid interest from Manchester City, say Tuttomercatoweb. The 22-year-old is expected to commit to the club until 2030.
La Liga
Arsenal have lodged a swap deal with Real Madrid which would see centre-back William Saliba move to Spain and Rodrygo head to the Emirates, per Defensa Central. The offer has been rejected as Madrid believe they have a good chance of signing Saliba for free when his contract expires in 2027.
Defensa Central add that Real Madrid officials believe William Saliba wants to join the club. The Arsenal defender’s recent public statements, which saw him admit he would rather play alongside Kylian Mbappé than against him, have been interpreted as a public come-and-get-me plea.
Bayern Munich are prepared to rival Man City in pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, according to El Nacional. A deal will only be possible if Olmo specifically requests to leave Catalonia this summer.
Real Madrid are close to an agreement over personal terms with Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras. Matteo Moretto expects formal conversations between the two clubs to be held soon.
AC Milan will demand a fee of €70 million (£58.9 million, $78.3 million) to sell midfielder Tijjani Reijnders who, according to Defensa Central, is a priority target for Real Madrid. Man City are also known admirers.
Barcelona are prepared to make a move for Liverpool forward Luis Díaz if he does not sign a new contract this summer, report Estadio Deportivo. The Reds are expected to demand as much as €90 million (£75.8 million, $100.6 million), to agree to a sale.
MLS
New York Red Bulls have ruled out a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, per BILD. The Germany international is due to return from a disappointing spell with Tottenham this summer.
Inter Miami have agreed a deal to sign free agent goalkeeper William Yarbrough, according to Soy Fiera. The former San José Earthquakes stopper will join in time for this summer’s Club World Cup.
Antoine Griezmann has informed Atlético Madrid of his desire to move to Major League Soccer this summer, TodoFichajes state. Los Angeles FC are leading the race for his signature as they seek to unite the Frenchman with international teammates Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud.