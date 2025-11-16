Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Want Tchouameni; Chelsea Receive €80 Million Fernandez Bid
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool have planned a meeting with Bournemouth in the coming days to discuss a move for in-form forward Antoine Semenyo in the summer transfer window. (Source: DaveOCKOP)
Casemiro is unlikely to accept Manchester United’s offer of a new contract with a drastic salary reduction. The Red Devils are on the hunt for alternatives and have settled on Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni as their preferred replacement. (Source: Defensa Central)
Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs chasing Sporting CP centre back Ousmane Diomande. (Source: Record)
Another target for Arsenal is Feyenoord midfielder Quentin Timber, brother of Arsenal defender Jurriën. The Gunners are admirers of Quentin, as are Man Utd and West Ham United. (Source: Mark Brus)
Chelsea, meanwhile, are increasingly keen on winning the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, but the Blues may need to offload one of their expensive midfielders first. (Source: Mark Brus)
Blues midfielder Enzo Fernández has emerged as the top target for Atlético Madrid, who are ready to pay €80 million (£70.7 million, $93 million) to get a deal done. Such a fee would only be acceptable for Chelsea if the Argentina international agitates for a move. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester City are pushing to sign Newcastle United right back Tino Livramento next summer. Man Utd are admirers of the England international but have not yet advanced their interest. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Tottenham Hotspur have been warned that Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo will cost £52 million ($68.4 million). (Source: Football Insider)
17-year-old Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat is being chased by Aston Villa, Tottenham and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Barcelona are confident they are in a strong financial position heading towards the summer transfer window and believe they will be able to sign a high-level replacement for Robert Lewandowski if needed. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
A surprise windfall could be coming Real Madrid’s way as Los Blancos are owed 50% of any fee received for Lazio defender Mario Gila, who is a €20 million (£17.7 million, $23.2 million) target for Inter. (Source: Il Messaggero)
Barcelona have received an offer of €65 million (£57.4 million, $75.5 million) for versatile forward Ferran Torres from Tottenham. (Source: Fichajes)
15-year-old Man Utd goalkeeper Darlington Osuchukwu, dubbed “the new Thibaut Courtois,” is a target for Real Madrid. (Source: Defensa Central)
Osuchukwu is also wanted by Athletic Club after coming through an academy in the Basque region of Navarra. (Source: La Cantera De Lezama)