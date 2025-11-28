Transfer Rumors: Messi Requests Inter Miami Move; Slot’s Replacement Steps Forward
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United are willing to part ways with as many as 11 players to fund an extravagant spend in 2026 and even club captain Bruno Fernandes is up for sale. (Source: The Sun)
One way to replaced Fernandes’s creative output would be an audacious move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. United are said to have made contract with the Brazilian’s representatives as these incredulous whispers gain a fraction more traction. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Were Liverpool to sack Arne Slot, it would cost £10 million (£13.2 million) to buy him out of his contract. (Source: SportBible)
Slot was actively against Liverpool’s decision to sell Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich over the summer only to be overruled by sporting director Richard Hughes. (Source: CaughtOffside)
The Reds could plug that gap on the left wing with a blockbuster move for Rafael Leão in January. Milan are expected to receive €120 million (£105.2 million, $139.1 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea are now prepared to be “aggressive and bold” in their pursuit of Arsenal academy gem Myles Lewis-Skelly. (Source: Si Phillips)
Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva is set to be pursued by Juventus and Milan when he becomes a free agent this summer. (Source: Calciomercato)
There is growing “optimism” at Man Utd that there will be a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ João Gomes this winter. (Source: Globo)
Arsenal face increasing competition for talented young Rennes center back Jérémy Jacquet from Man Utd, who are thought to be willing to meet his asking price, which stands in the region of €30–40 million (£26.3 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)
United’s “priority” over the upcoming weeks is Harry Maguire’s contract, which expires on June 30, alongside other defensive acquisitions. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Under-pressure Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is ready to take over Liverpool, another club he turned out in midfield for, should he be needed if Slot is sacked. (Source: Indykalia)
Luis Enrique has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona’s dugout as pressure mounts on Hansi Flick, although Lamine Yamal is opposed to the move. (Source: El Nacional)
Real Madrid are not willing to sanction any loan move for Endrick until the January transfer window opens in the event that one of the club’s existing strikers gets injured and the Brazilian is needed. (Source: Marcos Benito)
Atlético Madrid striker Alexander Sørloth has received an approach from Fenerbahçe. (Source: Kontraspor)
Marcus Rashford has lost the confidence of Barcelona’s dressing room, putting his permanent move to Catalonia in jeopardy next summer. (Source: El Nacional)
MLS
Lionel Messi has personally requested the acquisition of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig during the winter offseason. (Source: Fichajes)
Pumas have seen a second bid for Chicho Arango rejected by the San Jose Earthquakes. (Source: Tom Bogert)