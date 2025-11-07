Transfer Rumors: Messi Returns to Europe; Arsenal Want €150 Million for Rice
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have held discussions with Real Madrid regarding a loan move for Endrick in January. Lyon are currently leading the race for the Brazilian striker, yet United are not entirely out of the running as they go in search of a replacement for the outgoing Joshua Zirkzee. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Not content with hijacking Endrick’s loan, United have also elbowed their way into negotiations for Marc Guéhi. The Crystal Palace center back is a long-term target for Liverpool and is prioritizing a club with Champions League soccer, yet the financial package on offer at Old Trafford dwarfs the bid from Anfield. (Source: Indykalia)
In the face of mounting interest from Real Madrid, Arsenal have attempted to price Declan Rice out of the market, slapping a €150 million (£132.1 million, $172.3 million) valuation on the English midfielder. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester City are mulling over an approach for Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, although there is rival interest from Chelsea as well as Everton and Leeds United. (Source: Football Transfers)
Atlético Madrid are lining up a surprise offer of €40 million (£35.3 million, $46 million) for Chelsea’s star fullback Marc Cucurella. (Source: Fichajes)
West Ham United are chasing the signature of Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber. The twin brother of Arsenal’s Jurriën Timber is set to be available on a free transfer this summer and has already attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen. (Source: Fichajes)
Juventus are preparing a new contract for Kenan Yıldız to ward off interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Inter Milan expect to be able to whisk Ezri Konsa away from Aston Villa for as little as €35 million. (Source: L’Interista)
Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are both circling Inter Milan’s versatile defender Yann Bisseck, who is valued at a minimum of €35 million (£30.8 million, $40.2 million). (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
Vinicius Junior has been specifically requested to not sign a new contract at Real Madrid by Manchester City to give the Premier League giants a shot at making the Brazilian their “new Kevin De Bruyne.” (Source: Indykalia)
Tying Vinicius down to fresh terms is one of Xabi Alonso’s top “priorities” in the upcoming months. Securing a transfer for Nico Paz is also on the list of must-dos. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Robert Lewandowski is expected to listen to Barcelona’s opening offer over a new contract before making any decisions about his future next year. (Source: SPORT)
Chelsea are prepared to splash as much as €80 million (£70.5 million, $91.9 million) for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo in January. Arsenal and Tottenham have both been heavily linked with the wantaway winger. (Source: Fichajes)
Arda Güler has requested not to play in the same starting XI as Jude Bellingham ever again. (Source: El Nacional)
Barcelona have been credited with interest in Manchester City center back John Stones who will be a free agent this summer. (Source: Fichajes)
Dayot Upamecano’s agent has entered into discussions with Real Madrid as his client heads towards the final months of his Bayern Munich contract. (Source: Indykalia)
MLS
Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has been tipped to return to Europe in the form of a four-month loan deal at Galatasaray from January onwards to get him up to speed during the MLS offseason ahead this summer’s World Cup. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
The USMNT youth international Brooklyn Raines has attracted admiring glances from Juventus and the City Football Group after impressing for Houston Dynamo this year. (Source: The Athletic)