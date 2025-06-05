Transfer Rumors: Messi Wants Inter Miami Exit; Gyokeres Performs Man Utd U-Turn
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have reignited their pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, GIVEMESPORT state. Head coach Ruben Amorim has begged those in charge to get a deal over the line.
Despite previous reports claiming Gyökeres is only interested in joining an elite side at the top of the game, talkSPORT claim the striker has had a change of heart and is now prepared to join Man Utd even without the prospect of Champions League football.
Arsenal are thought to be the main rivals for Gyökeres, but El Nacional say Chelsea are emerging as suitors. The Blues have not yet made a formal offer but are considering doing so after booking their spot in the Champions League.
Cody Gakpo is flattered by interest from Bayern Munich, report TBR Football, but the Dutch international has no desire to leave Liverpool this summer.
Arsenal are braced for a battle to keep hold of highly rated 15-year-old Max Dowman, per FootballTransfers. The young midfielder is wanted by both Barcelona and Manchester City.
Inter could offer center back Yann Bisseck to Man Utd as part of a swap bid for striker Rasmus Højlund, according to Tuttosport. Aston Villa and West Ham United are both long-term admirers of the defender.
Leroy Sané is not interested in a move to Tottenham Hotspur, BILD state. Instead, he would be keen to join Arsenal, although the Premier League interest is not as strong as it is in Saudi Arabia or Türkiye.
Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas is on the cusp of becoming the most expensive 17-year-old in history, AMNA claim. Arsenal are close to an agreement worth a whopping €45 million (£37.9 million, $51.4 million).
Calciomercato state AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri is trying to convince goalkeeper Mike Maignan to reject advances from Chelsea. The Blues are ready to pay up to €20 million (£16.8 million, $22.8 million) for the France international.
Potentially leaving Chelsea could be winger Noni Madueke as CaughtOffside state Newcastle United have made contact over a possible deal. Chelsea are not actively looking to sell but could entertain offers of £50 million ($67.7 million).
La Liga
Barcelona have withdrawn from the race to sign Liverpool forward Luis Díaz after seeing an initial approach firmly knocked back by the Reds, writes Ben Jacobs. There is, however, still interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.
Fichajes name Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a potential transfer target for Real Madrid. A separate report from the same outlet also mentions Dušan Vlahovic of Juventus as a possible option.
While AC Milan want to keep Mike Maignan amid interest from Chelsea, they are looking for potential replacements. According to El Nacional, the Serie A side will move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen if needed.
Athletic Club are on the cusp of re-signing center back Aymeric Laporte from Al Nassr, per TodoFichajes. He is expected to be granted a free transfer but the Saudi side may demand compensation for terminating his contract.
Barcelona have angered Bayer Leverkusen left back Alejandro Grimaldo with an underwhelming contract offer, Joan Fontes writes. A deal could still be possible for a transfer fee of around €20 million.
MLS
Lionel Messi has decided he wants to leave Inter Miami and join Argentinian side Newell’s Old Boys when his contract expires in December, according to Flavio Azzaro. A deal is far from certain, however, with political and financial factors potentially rendering a move impossible.
Belgian side Anderlecht are expected to finalise the signing of CF Montréal midfielder Nathan Saliba. Fabrizio Romano reports a deal worth a total of €2.7 million ($3.1 million) should be agreed.
The Columbus Crew have rejected a bid for wing back Max Arfsten from French outfit Toulouse, according to Tom Bogert.